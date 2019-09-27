Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Lost, Lonely and Vicious – Postcards from the Great Trash Films (Oct 22, 1988) [86053]

Lost, Lonely and Vicious – Postcards from the Great Trash Films (Oct 22, 1988) [86053]
View larger

$15.00

$9.97


1 in stock


Softcover BookSKU: 190927-79051-1
ISBN-10: 0679739688
ISBN-13: 9780679739685
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Softcover Books
Genres: Crime | Film Noir | Grindhouse Films | Sexploitation
Studio: Pantheon
Item Release Date: October 22, 1988
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Lost, Lonely and Vicious – Postcards from the Great Trash Films (Oct 22, 1988).

The item is in very good condition with minor bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Language: English
  • Size: 8.8 x 0.2 x 5.8 in


Authors: Michael Barson

Related Items

The Monster Times Volume 1 Number 10 with Jack Davis Comic Poster Insert (May 31, 1972)
New York Comic Con (NYCC) October 9, 2014 Batman Stamps US Postal Service 18 x 24 inch Stamp Issue Promotional Poster
The War of the Worlds 22 x 34 Inch Movie Poster
Marvel’s Daredevil: Born Again by Frank Miller & David Mazzucchelli
Steve McQueen Bullitt 1968 Ford Mustang GT Limited Edition 1:24 Die-Cast Car
Steve McQueen: The Actor and His Films
What Have They Done With Your Daughters? Special Edition (2018)
Penthouse Comix Volume 1 Number 6 (Issue 6) March/April 1995 Arthur Suydam Cover Near Mint Condition
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster
Edgar Wright’s Baby Driver Blu-ray + Digital Ultraviolet Edition with Slipcover

Categories

Crime | Film Noir | Grindhouse Films | Pantheon | Sexploitation | Softcover Books

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *