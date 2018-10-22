Cannibal Ferox (Make Them Die Slowly) Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

View larger $31.99 $28.97 - Select Qty - 1

Original U.S. Release: November 11, 1983

Item Release Date: September 21, 2018

Rating: NR

One Way Static Records proudly presents: Umberto Lenzi’s ‘CANNIBAL FEROX aka MAKE THEM DIE SLOWLY’ (Original 1981 Motion Picture Soundtrack by ROBERTO DONATI).

Maestro Roberto Donati was born and raised in Italy and as a guitarist/singer he ended up forming a wide variety of bands playing a broad spectrum of musical genres like Rock, Pop, R&B and Country & Western. Many of his songs were recorded as singles on the ‘Belldisc’ label in the late sixties and seventies. With all this experience under his belt Mr. Donati then devoted himself to the composition of soundtracks. These were all recorded under the pseudonym ‘Budy’ and were often collaborations with Maria Fiamma Maglione (who sadly passed away from cancer in 2003) thus the name ‘Budy Maglione’ was born.

Working with different directors (including legendary director Umberto Lenzi) he has written music for films in various genres including Italian comedy, erotic, western & horror. Highlights include “EMANUELLE e LOLITA” (1978), “EATEN ALIVE” (1980), “CANNIBAL FEROX” (1981) and “DAUGHTER OF THE JUNGLE” (1982).

Just like his contemporaries ‘Fabio Frizzi’ and ‘Riz Ortolani’, Roberto Donati was an established player in the Italian soundtrack scene…the most fame he received was probably for his soundtrack to Umberto Lenzi’s exploitation shocker “CANNIBAL FEROX” (better known in the States as “MAKE THEM DIE SLOWLY”) a notorious video nasty, labeled as “The Most Violent movie ever made” that was banned or severely cut in 31 countries.

Umberto Lenzi’s 1981 Cannibal Ferox is often described as one of horror filmdom’s golden grails of soundtrack albums and holds its place between other contemporary classics like Cannibal Holocaust & The Beyond. Eli Roth described it as “powerful tribal, pounding stuff” and served as an inspiration when editing his new movie “The Green Inferno” (which is an homage to the Cannibal film genre).

Like many of the Italian cannibal films, the soundtrack is just as powerful and effective as the disturbing butchery. The use of funk guitar, bass, rock piano and synthesizer makes for a fun yet still powerful sound. It’s 70s recklessness with an 80s sensibility, perfect for a film that rides the line between two decades. Surprisingly funky and light-hearted, then again: there are cues which are genuinely mean and foreboding, serving as an essential piece that makes the film a pulse-pounding inferno of death.

Available as a deluxe vinyl edition on classic black vinyl (with obi strip) and on two limited color vinyl variants : BLACK/BLUE SWIRL (300 units) & SOLID ORANGE (200 units). This release features the original 1981 score and an additional four bonus tracks. Also included is an insert containing exclusive and extensive liner notes by Giovanni Lombardo Radice, Roberto Donati and Robert Kerman.

Soundtrack to Umberto Lenzi’s 1981 jungle shocker Cannibal Ferox

Original 1981 soundtrack + 4 bonus tracks by maestro Roberto Donati

Limited color vinyl variant, 300 units pressed

Comes with insert containing extensive and exclusive liner notes

NYC Main Title

Cannibal Ferox Theme

Killing 2 Parrots

Into the Bush

Jungle Jive

Jaywalkin' Iguana

Not the Pirahnas

NYC Brass

Kettle of Doom

Mike Flips Out

NYC Aftermath

Man Hunting

Chase

On the Trail

Evil Rising

