Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai – The Criterion Collection Blu-ray Edition

$39.99
$28.70
UPC: 715515252812
Part No: 1057
Weight: 0.07 lbs
Condition: New
View All: Forest Whitaker | Henry Silva | Jim Jarmusch items
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Action | Crime | Cult Cinema | Drama | Martial Arts | Thrillers
Studio: Criterion
Original U.S. Release: March 24, 2000
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Jim Jarmusch combined his love for the ice-cool crime dramas of Jean-Pierre Melville and Seijun Suzuki with the philosophical dimensions of samurai mythology for an eccentrically postmodern take on the hit-man thriller. In one of his defining roles, Forest Whitaker brings a commanding serenity to his portrayal of a Zen contract killer working for a bumbling mob outfit, a modern man who adheres steadfastly to the ideals of the Japanese warrior code even as chaos and violence spiral around him. Featuring moody cinematography by the great Robby Müller, a sublime score by the Wu-Tang Clan’s RZA, and a host of colorful character actors (including a memorably stone-faced Henry Silva), Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai plays like a pop-culture-sampling cinematic mixtape built around a one-of-a-kind tragic hero.
Special Features
- New 4K digital restoration, supervised and approved by director Jim Jarmusch, with 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack on the Blu-ray
- Alternate isolated stereo music track
- New Q&A with Jarmusch, in which he responds to questions sent in by fans
- New conversation between actors Forest Whitaker and Isaach De Bankolé, moderated by film scholar Michael B. Gillespie
- New interview with casting director Ellen Lewis
- New interview with Shifu Shi Yan Ming, founder of the USA Shaolin Temple
- Flying Birds: The Music of “Ghost Dog,” a new video essay on RZA’s score by filmmaker Daniel Raim
- The Odyssey: A Journey into the Life of a Samurai, a 2000 program on the making of the film
- Deleted scenes and outtakes
- Archival interviews
- Trailer
- PLUS: Essays by critics Jonathan Rosenbaum and Greg Tate, a 2000 interview with Jarmusch, and quotations from Hagakure: The Book of the Samurai, by the early-eighteenth-century monk Yamamoto Tsunetomo
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Region: A
- Runtime: 116 min
- Audio: 5.1 Surround
- Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
- Subtitles: English
Cast: Cliff Gorman | Damon Whitaker | Dennis Liu | Forest Whitaker | Frank Minucci | Henry Silva | John Tormey | Richard Portnow | RZA | Tricia Vessey | Victor Argo
Directors: Jim Jarmusch
Project Name: Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai
Related Items
Categories
Action | Blu-ray | Crime | Criterion | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Drama | Featured | Featured - Email | Martial Arts | Movies & TV | Thrillers