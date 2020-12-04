Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai – The Criterion Collection Blu-ray Edition

Blu-ray SKU: 201204-83605-1

UPC: 715515252812

Part No: 1057

Weight: 0.07 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Forest Whitaker | Henry Silva | Jim Jarmusch items

Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons

Formats: Blu-ray

Genres: Action | Crime | Cult Cinema | Drama | Martial Arts | Thrillers

Studio: Criterion

Original U.S. Release: March 24, 2000

Rating: R

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Jim Jarmusch combined his love for the ice-cool crime dramas of Jean-Pierre Melville and Seijun Suzuki with the philosophical dimensions of samurai mythology for an eccentrically postmodern take on the hit-man thriller. In one of his defining roles, Forest Whitaker brings a commanding serenity to his portrayal of a Zen contract killer working for a bumbling mob outfit, a modern man who adheres steadfastly to the ideals of the Japanese warrior code even as chaos and violence spiral around him. Featuring moody cinematography by the great Robby Müller, a sublime score by the Wu-Tang Clan’s RZA, and a host of colorful character actors (including a memorably stone-faced Henry Silva), Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai plays like a pop-culture-sampling cinematic mixtape built around a one-of-a-kind tragic hero.

Special Features

New 4K digital restoration, supervised and approved by director Jim Jarmusch, with 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack on the Blu-ray

Alternate isolated stereo music track

New Q&A with Jarmusch, in which he responds to questions sent in by fans

New conversation between actors Forest Whitaker and Isaach De Bankolé, moderated by film scholar Michael B. Gillespie

New interview with casting director Ellen Lewis

New interview with Shifu Shi Yan Ming, founder of the USA Shaolin Temple

Flying Birds: The Music of “Ghost Dog,” a new video essay on RZA’s score by filmmaker Daniel Raim

The Odyssey: A Journey into the Life of a Samurai, a 2000 program on the making of the film

Deleted scenes and outtakes

Archival interviews

Trailer

PLUS: Essays by critics Jonathan Rosenbaum and Greg Tate, a 2000 interview with Jarmusch, and quotations from Hagakure: The Book of the Samurai, by the early-eighteenth-century monk Yamamoto Tsunetomo

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Region: A

Runtime: 116 min

Audio: 5.1 Surround

Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1

Subtitles: English

Cast: Cliff Gorman | Damon Whitaker | Dennis Liu | Forest Whitaker | Frank Minucci | Henry Silva | John Tormey | Richard Portnow | RZA | Tricia Vessey | Victor Argo

Directors: Jim Jarmusch

Project Name: Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai

Related Items

Categories

Action | Blu-ray | Crime | Criterion | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Drama | Featured | Featured - Email | Martial Arts | Movies & TV | Thrillers