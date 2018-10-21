Share Page Support Us
Bubblegum Crisis Remastered Special Edition 4-Disc Box Set

Bubblegum Crisis Remastered Special Edition 4-Disc Box Set
View larger

$69.95

$45.97


2 in stock


DVDSKU: 181021-76744-1
UPC: 737187006791
Part No: ANM679DVD
Weight: 1.04 lbs
Condition: New


Formats: DVD
Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Cult Cinema | Science Fiction
Studio: Animeigo
Original U.S. Release: February 25, 1987
Item Release Date: November 9, 2004
Rating: NR
Details

This cult classic is remastered in new packaging with all new extras. Includes: The “Holiday in Bali” Live Action special with the original knight saber voice actors, music videos, text interviews, comments by original Japanese production staff and image gallery.

Episode Guide

  • Tinsel City Rhapsody
  • Born to Kill
  • Blow Up
  • Revenge Road
  • Moonlight Rambler
  • Red Eyes
  • Double Vision
  • Scoop Chase

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 4
  • Runtime: 453
  • Region: 1
  • Aspect Ratio: 4:3
  • Language: English, Japanese
  • Audio: Dolby Digital

Cast: Akiko Hiramatsu | Elizabeth Becka | Kinuko Ômori | Michie Tomizawa | Nozomu Sasaki | Pierre Brulatour | Toshio Furukawa | Yoshiko Sakakibara
Project Name: Bubblegum Crisis

