Bubblegum Crisis Remastered Special Edition 4-Disc Box Set

Details

This cult classic is remastered in new packaging with all new extras. Includes: The “Holiday in Bali” Live Action special with the original knight saber voice actors, music videos, text interviews, comments by original Japanese production staff and image gallery.

Episode Guide

Tinsel City Rhapsody

Born to Kill

Blow Up

Revenge Road

Moonlight Rambler

Red Eyes

Double Vision

Scoop Chase

Specifications

Number of Discs: 4

Runtime: 453

Region: 1

Aspect Ratio: 4:3

Language: English, Japanese

Audio: Dolby Digital

Cast: Akiko Hiramatsu | Elizabeth Becka | Kinuko Ômori | Michie Tomizawa | Nozomu Sasaki | Pierre Brulatour | Toshio Furukawa | Yoshiko Sakakibara

Project Name: Bubblegum Crisis

