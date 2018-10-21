Bubblegum Crisis Remastered Special Edition 4-Disc Box Set

$69.95
$45.97
UPC: 737187006791
Part No: ANM679DVD
Weight: 1.04 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Formats: DVD
Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Cult Cinema | Science Fiction
Studio: Animeigo
Original U.S. Release: February 25, 1987
Item Release Date: November 9, 2004
Rating: NR
Details
This cult classic is remastered in new packaging with all new extras. Includes: The “Holiday in Bali” Live Action special with the original knight saber voice actors, music videos, text interviews, comments by original Japanese production staff and image gallery.
Episode Guide
- Tinsel City Rhapsody
- Born to Kill
- Blow Up
- Revenge Road
- Moonlight Rambler
- Red Eyes
- Double Vision
- Scoop Chase
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 4
- Runtime: 453
- Region: 1
- Aspect Ratio: 4:3
- Language: English, Japanese
- Audio: Dolby Digital
Cast: Akiko Hiramatsu | Elizabeth Becka | Kinuko Ômori | Michie Tomizawa | Nozomu Sasaki | Pierre Brulatour | Toshio Furukawa | Yoshiko Sakakibara
Project Name: Bubblegum Crisis
