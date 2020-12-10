Blade 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital Special Edition

4K Blu-ray SKU: 201210-83809-1

UPC: 883929711284

Part No: TRN BRN759538

Weight: 0.10 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Donal Logue | Kris Kristofferson | N'Bushe Wright | Sanaa Lathan | Stephen Dorff | Traci Lords | Udo Kier | Wesley Snipes items

Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons

Formats: Blu-ray | Digital | DVD

Genres: Action | Comic Based | Fantasy | Horror | Thrillers | Vampire Films

Studio: Warner Bros.

Original U.S. Release: August 21, 1998

Item Release Date: December 1, 2020

Rating: R

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

British director Stephen Norrington helmed this David S. Goyer adaptation of the Marvel Comics character created in 1973 by scripter Marv Wolfman and artist Gene Colan. In the Tomb of Dracula comic book origin, just before Blade’s mother gave birth to Blade, she was bitten by a vampire, which made Blade immune to vampires. Now a vampire hunter, Blade, joined by vampire detective Hannibal King and Dracula-descendent Frank Drake, stalks vampires. In the 1990s (in Marvel’s Nightstalkers), Blade teamed with Drake and King in an agency created to fight a variety of supernatural beings. The Marvel origin is retold in this 1998 Norrington film, with Blade’s mother dying as he is born. Thirty-some years later, Blade now exists somewhere between the two worlds, not human but not fully vampire. He has become a relentless and superhuman vampire hunter, out to avenge the death of his mother and protect the rest of humankind from the evil vampire race. In this pursuit, Blade storms a notorious vampire nightclub and in a virtual bloodbath manages to wipe out most of the blood-lusting denizens. But the burnt corpse of vampire Quinn (Donal Logue) is reanimated at the hospital morgue and bites hematologist Karen Jenson (N’Bushe Wright).

Blade appears at the hospital just in time to whisk Karen to his hideaway, a machine-shop run by his mentor Abraham Whistler (Kris Kristofferson), who once rescued Blade and who now produces a antidote to keep Blade from turning into a full-fledged vampire and who builds custom weapons for Blade to use against his evil foes. Meanwhile, Blade’s vampire arch-nemesis Deacon Frost (Stephen Dorff) uses computers to translate the Book of Erebus, with the ultimate aim of bringing down the old-guard vampire council, headed by Dragonetti (Udo Kier), and triggering the Blood Tide – an event in which everyone in the world becomes a vampire.

Special Features

Audio Commentary by Cast and Crew on 4K and Blu-ray Versions

Also on Blu-ray Version

La Magra Featurette

Designing Blade Featurette

The Origins of Blade: A Look at Dark Comics Featurette

The Blood Tide Featurette

Theatrical Trailer

Specifications

Number of Discs: 2

Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio

Runtime: 120 min

Subtitles: English SDH, French, Spanish

Cast: Donal Logue | Kris Kristofferson | N'Bushe Wright | Sanaa Lathan | Stephen Dorff | Traci Lords | Udo Kier | Wesley Snipes

Directors: Stephen Norrington

Project Name: Blade

Related Items

Categories

Action | Blu-ray | Comic Based | Cult Cinema Icons | Digital | DVD | Fantasy | Featured | Featured - Email | Horror | Movies & TV | Thrillers | Vampire Films | Warner Bros.