Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace Anakin Skywalker Action Figure CommTech Chip Reader (1999) [1235]

Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace Anakin Skywalker Action Figure CommTech Chip Reader (1999) [1235]
View larger

$12.99

$8.99


1 in stock


toySKU: 200209-80294-1
UPC: 076281842462
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Anakin Skywalker | Jake Lloyd  items
Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Genres: Action | Adventure | Science Fiction
Studio: Hasbro
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace Anakin Skywalker Naboo Pilot with Flight Simulator Action Figure CommTech Chip Reader (1999).

This item is new but there a few bends in card packaging. Please review photos.


Project Name: Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace
Characters: Anakin Skywalker

Related Items

Beep: A Documentary History of Game Sound
Stranger Things 24 x 36 inch TV Series Collage Poster
Funko Blade Runner 2049 Sylvia Hoeks as Luv Vinyl Figure
Original Alien Movie Poster Tote Bag
Plan 9 From Outer Space Original Soundtrack
BBC Doctor Who Dalek: The Eternal Figure Yellow [1190]
Marvel’s Ant-Man 22 x 34 inch Movie Poster
Funko DORBZ: Guardians of the Galaxy – Marvel Howard the Duck Vinyl Action Figure #183
Stranger Things 24 X 36 inch Character Collage Television Series Poster
The Midnight Eye Guide to New Japanese Film (2004)

Categories

Action | Adventure | Hasbro | Science Fiction | Toys & Figures

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *