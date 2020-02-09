Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace Anakin Skywalker Action Figure CommTech Chip Reader (1999) [1235]

View larger $12.99 $8.99 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





toy SKU: 200209-80294-1

UPC: 076281842462

Weight: 0.15 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Anakin Skywalker | Jake Lloyd items

Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures

Genres: Action | Adventure | Science Fiction

Studio: Hasbro

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace Anakin Skywalker Naboo Pilot with Flight Simulator Action Figure CommTech Chip Reader (1999).

This item is new but there a few bends in card packaging. Please review photos.



Project Name: Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace

Characters: Anakin Skywalker

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Hasbro | Science Fiction | Toys & Figures