Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

Seraph of the End 24 X 36 inch Anime Television Series Poster

Seraph of the End 24 X 36 inch Anime Television Series Poster
View larger

$12.99

$7.99


4 in stock


PosterSKU: 171203-68699-1
Part No: 52456F
Weight: 1.01 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Animation | Anime | Drama | Fantasy | Vampire Films
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: Universal
Original U.S. Release: April 4, 2015
Rating: TV-14
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The anime television series Seraph of the End takes place in 2012, after the world allegedly comes to an end at the hands of a manmade virus. The disease has ravaged the global populace and left only children untouched. It is at this time that vampires emerge from the recesses of the earth.

Specifications

  • Size: 24x36 in

Cast: Atsumi Tanezaki | Kaito Ishikawa | Kenshô Ono | Miyu Irino | Nobuhiko Okamoto | Saori Hayami | Yu Shimamura | Yui Ishikawa | Yûichi Nakamura | Yuka Iguchi
Project Name: Seraph of the End

Related Items

Bruce Lee Side Strike Childrens Apparel
Bruce Lee the Dragon Scars Kick Short Sleeve Apparel
McFarlane Toys SportsPicks Florida Marlins Dontrelle Willis Series 9 Action Figure (2004)
The Believers Original Motion Picture Score Limited Collector’s Edition Soundtrack
A Swinging Big Band Christmas Music Performed by London Music Works
John Williams Greatest Hits 1969 – 1999 2-Disc Set [Star Wars, E.T., Saving Private Ryan + Many More]
John Carpenter Anthology: Movie Themes 1974-1998
Bruce Lee Dragon with Chinese Characters Short Sleeve Apparel
Cinema Retro Magazine Volume 12 Issue 35 (2016) – In-Depth Look at Bruce Lee’s Classic Martial Arts Film Enter the Dragon
Bright – The Album [Explicit] Music from the Will Smith Motion Picture

Categories

Action | Animation | Anime | Drama | Fantasy | Featured | Movies, TV & Gaming | Posters - Reprints | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Universal | Vampire Films

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *