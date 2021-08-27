Share Page Support Us
Dune Limited Edition 4K Ultra HD + Book + Poster + Reproduction Lobby Card Set

Dune Limited Edition 4K Ultra HD + Book + Poster + Reproduction Lobby Card Set
View larger
Dune Limited Edition 4K Ultra HD + Book + Poster + Reproduction Lobby Card Set
Dune Limited Edition 4K Ultra HD + Book + Poster + Reproduction Lobby Card Set
$59.99
$49.97
See Options

10 in stock
4K Blu-ray
SKU: 210827-88481-1
UPC: 760137414384
Part No: AV306
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: New

A World Beyond Your Dreams. A Film Beyond Your Imagination. David Lynch’s Masterpiece Fully Restored in 4K.

Following a notorious aborted attempt by Alejandro Jodorowsky in the 1970s, Frank Herbert’s bestselling sci-fi epic Dune finally made it to the big screen as the third film by emerging surrealist wunderkind David Lynch, featuring an all-star cast that includes several of Lynch’s regular collaborators. The year is 10,191, and four planets are embroiled in a secret plot to wrest control of the Spice Melange, the most precious substance in the universe and found only on the planet Arrakis.

A feud between two powerful dynasties, House Atreides and House Harkonnen, is manipulated from afar by ruling powers that conspire to keep their grip on the spice. As the two families clash on Arrakis, Duke Atreides’ son Paul (Kyle MacLachlan, in his screen debut) finds himself at the center of an intergalactic war and an ancient prophecy that could change the galaxy forever. Though its initial reception ensured that Lynch largely eschewed mainstream filmmaking for the rest of his career, Dune has since been rightly re-evaluated as one of the most startlingly original and visionary science fiction films of the 1980s. Its astonishing production design and visual effects can now be appreciated anew in this spellbinding 4K restoration, accompanied by hours of comprehensive bonus features.

Please Note: These are new and sealed. Open view images are stock and for reference only.

Special Features

  • 4K ULTRA HD LIMITED EDITION CONTENTS
  • Brand new 4K restoration from the original camera negative
  • 60-page perfect-bound book featuring new writing on the film by Andrew Nette, Christian McCrea and Charlie Brigden
  • Large fold-out double-sided poster featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Dániel Taylor
  • Six double-sided, postcard-sized lobby card reproductions
  • Limited edition packaging with reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Dániel Taylor
  • DISC ONE - FEATURE & EXTRAS (4K ULTRA HD BLU-RAY)
  • 4K (2160p) UHD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible)
  • Original uncompressed stereo audio and DTS-HD MA 5.1 surround audio
  • Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard-of-hearing
  • Brand new audio commentary by film historian Paul M. Sammon
  • Brand new audio commentary by Mike White of The Projection Booth podcast
  • Impressions of Dune, a 2003 documentary on the making of the film, featuring interviews with star Kyle MacLachlan, producer Raffaella de Laurentiis, cinematographer Freddie Francis, editor Antony Gibbs and many others
  • Designing Dune, a 2005 featurette looking back at the work of production designer Anthony Masters
  • Dune FX, a 2005 featurette exploring the special effects in the film
  • Dune Models & Miniatures, a 2005 featurette focusing on the model effects in the film
  • Dune Costumes, a 2005 featurette looking at the elaborate costume designs seen in the film
  • Eleven deleted scenes from the film, with a 2005 introduction by Raffaella de Laurentiis
  • Destination Dune, a 1983 featurette originally produced to promote the film at conventions and publicity events
  • Theatrical trailers and TV spots
  • Extensive image galleries, including hundreds of still photos
  • DISC TWO – BONUS DISC (BLU-RAY)
  • Beyond Imagination: Merchandising Dune, a brand new featurette exploring the merchandise created to promote the film, featuring toy collector/producer Brian Sillman (The Toys That Made Us)
  • Prophecy Fulfilled: Scoring Dune, a brand new featurette on the film’s music score, featuring interviews with Toto guitarist Steve Lukather, Toto keyboardist Steve Porcaro, and film music historian Tim Greiving
  • Brand new interview with make-up effects artist Giannetto de Rossi, filmed in 2020
  • Archive interview with production coordinator Golda Offenheim, filmed in 2003
  • Archive interview with star Paul Smith, filmed in 2008
  • Archive interview with make-up effects artist Christopher Tucker

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 2
  • Runtime: 137 min
  • Audio: Stereo and DTS-HD MA 5.1 surround audio
  • Subtitles: English
  • Region: A
Explore More...

