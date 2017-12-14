Twitter
James Cameron's The Terminator – Arnold Schwarzenegger

James Cameron’s The Terminator – Arnold Schwarzenegger 24 x 36 inch Movie Poster
Details

James Cameron’s cult classic sci-fi masterpiece The Terminator centers on a seemingly indestructible cyborg (Arnold Schwarzenegger) that’s sent back in time from 2029 to 1984 to assassinate a waitress named Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton), whose unborn son will lead humanity in a war against A.I. machines. A future resistance effort sends a soldier from that war named Kyle Reese (Michael Biehn), in order to protect her at all costs.

Specifications

  • Size: 24x36 in

Cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger | Bess Motta | Dick Miller | Earl Boen | Lance Henriksen | Linda Hamilton | Michael Biehn | Paul Winfield | Rick Rossovich | Shawn Schepps
Directors: James Cameron
Project Name: The Terminator

