James Cameron’s The Terminator – Arnold Schwarzenegger 24 x 36 inch Movie Poster

$13.99
$10.98
Part No: 48886F
Weight: 1.01 lbs
Condition: New
View All: Arnold Schwarzenegger | James Cameron | Lance Henriksen items
Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space
Genres: Action | Cult Cinema | Science Fiction | Thrillers
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: Orion Pictures
Original U.S. Release: October 26, 1984
Rating: R
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
James Cameron’s cult classic sci-fi masterpiece The Terminator centers on a seemingly indestructible cyborg (Arnold Schwarzenegger) that’s sent back in time from 2029 to 1984 to assassinate a waitress named Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton), whose unborn son will lead humanity in a war against A.I. machines. A future resistance effort sends a soldier from that war named Kyle Reese (Michael Biehn), in order to protect her at all costs.
Specifications
- Size: 24x36 in
Cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger | Bess Motta | Dick Miller | Earl Boen | Lance Henriksen | Linda Hamilton | Michael Biehn | Paul Winfield | Rick Rossovich | Shawn Schepps
Directors: James Cameron
Project Name: The Terminator
Related Items
Categories
Action | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Featured | Movies, TV & Gaming | Orion Pictures | Posters - Reprints | Science Fiction | Thrillers | Throwback Space