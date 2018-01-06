Twitter
Marvel's Ant-Man 22 x 34 inch Movie Poster

Marvel’s Ant-Man 22 x 34 inch Movie Poster
Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comedy | Family | Fantasy
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: Marvel Studios
Original U.S. Release: July 17, 2015
Rating: PG-13
Details

In Marvel’s Ant-Man, cat burglar Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) – armed with a super-suit with the ability to shrink in scale but increase in strength – must embrace his inner hero and help his mentor, Dr. Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), plan and pull off a heist that will save the world.

Specifications

  • Size: 22x34 in

Cast: Anthony Mackie | Bobby Cannavale | Corey Stoll | Evangeline Lilly | Hayley Atwell | Michael Douglas | Michael Pena | Paul Rudd | T.I. Harris | Wood Harris
Directors: Peyton Reed
Project Name: Marvel's Ant-Man

Bad, Bad, Gang

Action | Adventure | Comedy | Family | Fantasy | Marvel Studios | Movies, TV & Gaming | Posters - Reprints | The Museum of Fantastic Art

