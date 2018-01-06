Marvel’s Ant-Man 22 x 34 inch Movie Poster

$12.98
$7.99
Part No: FP9217
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comedy | Family | Fantasy
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: Marvel Studios
Original U.S. Release: July 17, 2015
Rating: PG-13
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
In Marvel’s Ant-Man, cat burglar Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) – armed with a super-suit with the ability to shrink in scale but increase in strength – must embrace his inner hero and help his mentor, Dr. Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), plan and pull off a heist that will save the world.
Specifications
- Size: 22x34 in
Cast: Anthony Mackie | Bobby Cannavale | Corey Stoll | Evangeline Lilly | Hayley Atwell | Michael Douglas | Michael Pena | Paul Rudd | T.I. Harris | Wood Harris
Directors: Peyton Reed
Project Name: Marvel's Ant-Man
Related Items
Categories
Action | Adventure | Comedy | Family | Fantasy | Marvel Studios | Movies, TV & Gaming | Posters - Reprints | The Museum of Fantastic Art