Diggin’ in the Carts: A Collection of Pioneering Japanese Video Game Music

$17.99
$15.58
UPC: 5055869558556
Part No: HDBCD038
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Formats: CD
Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Studio: Hyperdub
Item Release Date: November 17, 2017
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Diggin’ In The Carts features a rare collection of pioneering Japanese video game music. This release builds on the critically acclaimed Red Bull Music Academy radio documentary series of the same name that chronicles the history and global influence of this exciting early strain of electronic music. Researched and curated by Diggin In The Carts writer / co-director Nick Dwyer and Hyperdub label head Kode9, the collection plunges deep into the rare archives of the chip era of Japanese video game music.
The collection features artwork by renowned Japanese anime artist Koji Morimoto, whose distinctive style has featured in films like Memories and The Animatrix. The music in this collection was made for globally renowned systems, from Famicom, Super Famicom and the PC-Engine through to popular Japanese home computer platforms like the MSX, MSXturboR and the PC-8801. Diggin In The Carts showcases these works not just as ‘music for video games,’ but as incredible pieces of electronically produced Japanese music that stand on their own. From Soshi Hosoi’s Steve Reich inspired minimalist masterpiece ‘Mister Diviner’ from The Mahjong Touhaiden, to the dazzling high-tech chip soul of Toshiharu Yamanishi’s ‘Shooting Stars’ from legendary Mega Drive shooter Thunder Force IV, and not forgetting the saw tooth heavy darkness of the Konami Kukeiha Club on titles like ‘Mouryou Senki Madara’ and ‘Esper Dream II’, Diggin In The Carts aims to bring the pleasure and depth of this music to an audience inside and outside the gaming world. The release of the compilation coincides with Red Bull Music Academy’s Diggin In The Carts event series, which brings Japan’s leading composers of video game music together with a new generation of artists in London, Los Angeles, Tokyo and beyond, starting in October.
Playlists
- Opening (Cosmic Wars) by: Konami Kukeiha Club
01:08
- Mazed Music (Nemesis) by: Konami Kukeiha Club
00:47
- Big Mode (Genpel Touma Den) by: Norio Nakagata
01:31
- Hidden Level (Solomon's Key) by: Michiharu Hasuya
02:00
- A Planet Of Plants (Nemesis II) by: Konami Kukeiha Club
01:21
- Telepathy (Chatty) by: Manabu Saito
01:42
- Equipment (Nemesis 3 The Eve Of Destruction) by: Konami Kukeiha Club
00:48
- BGM 3 (Motocross Maniacs) by: Konami Kukeiha Club
01:09
- Visual Scene 1&2 (Wer Dragon) by: Toshiya Yamanaka
02:05
- Opening (Hisou Kihei X-Serd) by: Goblin Sound
01:57
- An-Un [Ominous Clouds] (Xak II) by: Tadahiro Nitta
03:48
- Temple (Actraiser) by: Yuzo Koshiro
01:17
- Road To Agartha (Moryou Senki MADARA) by: Konami Kukeiha Club
01:19
- King Erekiman (The Legend of Valkyrie) by: Hiroyuki Kawada
01:50
- Exercise (Mega Panel) by: Katsuro Tajima
01:53
- Game Over (Hisou Kihei X-Serd) by: Goblin Sound
01:10
- Beyond The Terminus (Block Hole) by: Konami Kukeiha Club
02:02
- Waltz of Water and Bubbles (Liquid Kids) by: Kazuko Umino
02:06
- Main Stage BGM 1 (Time Cruise II) by: Hiroto Saito
01:54
- Area 26-10 (Metal Black) by: Yasuhisa Watanabe
02:11
- Site 3-1 [Torrid City] (Metal Stoker) by: Hiroto Saito
02:23
- Metal Area (Illusion City) by: Tadahiro Nitta
02:11
- Site 6-2 (Metal Stoker) by: Hiroto Saito
02:21
- Tactics 4 (Super Royal Blood) by: Masumi Itou
03:28
- My Phase [Stage 12-14] (Vixen 357) by: Goblin Sound
00:51
- Kyoushin [Lunatic Forest] (Dragon Gun) by: Hiroaki Yoshida
01:31
- Underwater Dungeon (Esper Dream 2) by: Konami Kukeiha Club
01:59
- Shooting Stars (Thunder Force IV) by: Technosoft
01:16
- Mister Diviner (The Majhong Touhhaiden) by: Soshi Hosoi
04:52
- Main Theme (Alcahest) by: Jun Ishikawa
02:14
- Keel (Golden Axe II - The Duel) by: Kazuhiko Nagai
01:29
- Bad Data (Dezaemon) by: Koichi Ishibashi
01:50
- What is Your Birthday? (Tarot Mystery) by: Yasuaki Fujita
03:01
- Oblivious Past (Alien Soldier) by: Kazuo Hanzawa
05:18
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
Contributors: Goblin Sound | Hiroaki Yoshida | Hiroto Saito | Hiroyuki Kawada | Jun Ishikawa | Katsuro Tajima | Kazuhiko Nagai | Kazuko Umino | Kazuo Hanzawa | Koichi Ishibashi | Konami Kukeiha Club | Manabu Saito | Masumi Itou | Michiharu Hasuya | Norio Nakagata | Soshi Hosoi | Tadahiro Nitta | Technosoft | Toshiya Yamanaka | Yasuaki Fujita | Yuzo Koshiro
Artists: Kôji Morimoto
Related Items
Categories
Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | CD | Comic Based | Fantasy | Featured | Hyperdub | Music & Spoken Word | Science Fiction | The Museum of Fantastic Art