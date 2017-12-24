Donnie Darko Original Soundtrack Album Score – Music by Michael Andrews

Twitter
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Formats: CD | Vinyl
Genres: Cult Cinema | Drama | Science Fiction | Thrillers
Studio: Everloving Records
Original U.S. Release: October 26, 2001
Item Release Date: April 2, 2002
Rating: R
Released shortly after 9/11, Donnie Darko has become a cult masterpiece. Michael Andrews scored the album in his studio of vintage Moogs and electric vibraphones, and when the music budget was capped delivered a humble piano & vocal ballad covering the Tears for Fears track “Mad World” with his pal Gary Jules.

  • Runtime: 113

Cast: Arthur Taxier | Ashley Tisdale | Daveigh Chase | David St. James | Drew Barrymore | Gary Lundy | Holmes Osborne | Jack Salvatore Jr. | Jake Gyllenhaal | James Duval | Jazzie Mahannah | Jena Malone | Jolene Purdy | Maggie Gyllenhaal | Mark Hoffman | Mary McDonnell | Noah Wyle | Patrick Swayze | Scotty Leavenworth | Seth Rogen | Stuart Stone | Tom Tangen
Directors: Richard Kelly
Project Name: Donnie Darko

CD | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Drama | Everloving Records | Featured | Music & Spoken Word | Science Fiction | Thrillers | Vinyl

