Donnie Darko Original Soundtrack Album Score – Music by Michael Andrews

Original U.S. Release: October 26, 2001
Item Release Date: April 2, 2002
Released shortly after 9/11, Donnie Darko has become a cult masterpiece. Michael Andrews scored the album in his studio of vintage Moogs and electric vibraphones, and when the music budget was capped delivered a humble piano & vocal ballad covering the Tears for Fears track “Mad World” with his pal Gary Jules.
- Carpathian Ridge by: Michael Andrews
1:34
- The Tangent Universe by: Michael Andrews
1:49
- The Artifact & Living by: Michael Andrews
2:28
- Middlesex Times by: Michael Andrews
1:41
- Manipulated Living by: Michael Andrews
2:09
- Philosophy of Time Travel by: Michael Andrews
2:02
- Liquid Spear Waltz by: Michael Andrews
1:33
- Gretchen Ross by: Michael Andrews
0:51
- Burn It To The Ground by: Michael Andrews
1:58
- Slipping Away by: Michael Andrews
1:15
- Rosie Darko by: Michael Andrews
1:25
- Cellar Door by: Michael Andrews
1:03
- Ensurance Trap by: Michael Andrews
3:11
- Waltz in the 4th Dimension by: Michael Andrews
2:46
- Time Travel by: Michael Andrews
3:01
- Did You Know Him? by: Michael Andrews
1:50
- Mad World by: Gary Jules | Michael Andrews
3:04
- Mad World (Alternate Version) by: Gary Jules | Michael Andrews
3:39
- Runtime: 113
Cast: Arthur Taxier | Ashley Tisdale | Daveigh Chase | David St. James | Drew Barrymore | Gary Lundy | Holmes Osborne | Jack Salvatore Jr. | Jake Gyllenhaal | James Duval | Jazzie Mahannah | Jena Malone | Jolene Purdy | Maggie Gyllenhaal | Mark Hoffman | Mary McDonnell | Noah Wyle | Patrick Swayze | Scotty Leavenworth | Seth Rogen | Stuart Stone | Tom Tangen
Directors: Richard Kelly
Project Name: Donnie Darko
