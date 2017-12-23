Arthur Penn’s Night Moves Blu-ray

Twitter
Details

L.A. detective Harry Moseby (Gene Hackman) has problems. Missing persons and bedroom stakeouts are no match for his glory days as a pro football player. His wife is having a not-so-secret affair. And while sorting things out, he takes on the case of a runaway teenager that may be a lot more than he can handle. Director Arthur Penn, who worked with Hackman on Bonnie and Clyde and Target, guides this spellbinding, first-rate thriller where solutions to murderous riddles don’t come easily. Joining Hackman and Penn are two actors just starting out on the road to stardom: James Woods and Melanie Griffith. The stars come out – and so does the excitement – when the Night Moves.

Special Features

  • Vintage Featurette "The Day of the Director"
  • Theatrical Trailer

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Runtime: 100
  • Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio
  • Subtitles: English SDH

Cast: Dennis Dugan | Edward Binns | Gene Hackman | Harris Yulin | James Woods | Jennifer Warren | John Crawford | Kenneth Mars | Max Gail | Melanie Griffith
Directors: Arthur Penn
Project Name: Night Moves

