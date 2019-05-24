Maniac Cop 2 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

View larger $13.99 $12.97 - Select Qty - 1 2 3

Music composed and conducted for the crime thriller Maniac Cop 2 by Jay Chattaway. Now available for the first time ever!

Available for the first time ever

Individually numbered 1,000 Limited Edition

Death Whispers

Maniacal

Gloria

Horrific Revelations

More Bodies

Deathly Chants

Chills and Thrills

On the Prowl

Whistle in the Dark

Dark Rising

Beat Cop

Death Punch

Showdown

Pyromania Death March

Maniac Cop Rap

Cast: Bruce Campbell | Charles Napier | Clarence Williams III | Claudia Christian | Michael Lerner | Robert Davi | Robert Earl Jones

Directors: William Lustig

Project Name: Maniac Cop 2

Composers: Jay Chattaway

