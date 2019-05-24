Share Page Support Us
Maniac Cop 2 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

Maniac Cop 2 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
View larger
Maniac Cop 2 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
Maniac Cop 2 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

$13.99

$12.97


3 in stock


CDSKU: 190524-77911-1
UPC: 827058900126
Part No: BLUCD9001
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New

Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Formats: CD
Genres: Crime | Cult Cinema | Horror
Studio: Blue Underground
Original U.S. Release: July 18, 1990
Item Release Date: December 3, 2013
Rating: R
Details

Music composed and conducted for the crime thriller Maniac Cop 2 by Jay Chattaway. Now available for the first time ever!

Special Features

  • Available for the first time ever
  • Individually numbered 1,000 Limited Edition

Playlists

  • Death Whispers
    Maniacal
    Gloria
    Horrific Revelations
    More Bodies
    Deathly Chants
    Chills and Thrills
    On the Prowl
    Whistle in the Dark
    Dark Rising
    Beat Cop
    Death Punch
    Showdown
    Pyromania Death March
    Maniac Cop Rap

Specifications

  • Runtime: 35
  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Bruce Campbell | Charles Napier | Clarence Williams III | Claudia Christian | Michael Lerner | Robert Davi | Robert Earl Jones
Directors: William Lustig
Project Name: Maniac Cop 2
Composers: Jay Chattaway

