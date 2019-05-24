Maniac Cop 2 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

$13.99
Details
Music composed and conducted for the crime thriller Maniac Cop 2 by Jay Chattaway. Now available for the first time ever!
Special Features
- Available for the first time ever
- Individually numbered 1,000 Limited Edition
Playlists
- Death Whispers
Maniacal
Gloria
Horrific Revelations
More Bodies
Deathly Chants
Chills and Thrills
On the Prowl
Whistle in the Dark
Dark Rising
Beat Cop
Death Punch
Showdown
Pyromania Death March
Maniac Cop Rap
Specifications
- Runtime: 35
- Number of Discs: 1
Cast: Bruce Campbell | Charles Napier | Clarence Williams III | Claudia Christian | Michael Lerner | Robert Davi | Robert Earl Jones
Directors: William Lustig
Project Name: Maniac Cop 2
Composers: Jay Chattaway
