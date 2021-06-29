The Woman in Black (2012) Original 11×17 inch Promotional Movie Poster [I52]

- Cast: Andy Robb | Ciarán Hinds | Daniel Radcliffe | Ellisa Walker-Reid | Emma Shorey | Indira Ainger | Jessica Raine | Lucy May Barker | Mary Stockley | Misha Handley | Molly Harmon | Roger Allam | Shaun Dooley | Sophie Stuckey
- Directors: James Watkins
- Project Name The Woman in Black
- Genres: Drama | Fantasy | Horror
- Studios: CBS Films
- Original Release Date: February 3, 2012
- Rating: PG-13
- More: Daniel Radcliffe
The Woman in Black (2012) Original 11×17 inch Promotional Movie Poster. What Did They See?
Item has some wear and bends. Please review photos for condition details. May vary slightly.
Specifications
- Size: 11x17 in
