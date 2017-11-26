Night of the Living Dead 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster

View larger $10.98 $8.98 - Select Qty - 1 2

Studio: Image Ten

Original U.S. Release: October 4, 1968

Rating: NR

George A. Romero’s seminal cult classic zombie thriller Night of the Living Dead begins just as panic sets in throughout the nation as the dead suddenly reanimate, not speaking, but walking and eating human flesh. The movie follows a group of characters who barricade themselves in an old farmhouse in an attempt to remain safe from the bloodthirsty, flesh-eating monsters.

Cast: Charles Craig | Duane Jones | George Kosana | Judith O'Dea | Judith Ridley | Karl Hardman | Keith Wayne | Kyra Schon | Marilyn Eastman | S. William Hinzman

Directors: George A. Romero

Project Name: Night of the Living Dead

