Night of the Living Dead 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster

$10.98
$8.98
Part No: 46991
Weight: 1.01 lbs
Condition: New
View All: George A. Romero items
Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Genres: Cult Cinema | Horror | Suspense | Thrillers | Zombie Films
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: Image Ten
Original U.S. Release: October 4, 1968
Rating: NR
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
George A. Romero’s seminal cult classic zombie thriller Night of the Living Dead begins just as panic sets in throughout the nation as the dead suddenly reanimate, not speaking, but walking and eating human flesh. The movie follows a group of characters who barricade themselves in an old farmhouse in an attempt to remain safe from the bloodthirsty, flesh-eating monsters.
Specifications
- Size: 24x36 in
Cast: Charles Craig | Duane Jones | George Kosana | Judith O'Dea | Judith Ridley | Karl Hardman | Keith Wayne | Kyra Schon | Marilyn Eastman | S. William Hinzman
Directors: George A. Romero
Project Name: Night of the Living Dead
Related Items
Categories
Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Featured | Horror | Image Ten | Movies, TV & Gaming | Posters - Reprints | Suspense | Thrillers | Throwback Space | Zombie Films