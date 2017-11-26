A Nightmare on Elm Street 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster

View larger $13.98 $9.98 - Select Qty - 1 2

Studio: New Line Cinema

Original U.S. Release: November 16, 1984

Rating: R

In Wes Craven’s cult classic horror A Nightmare on Elm Street, several teenagers are hunted by the sadistic ghost of a serial killer who kills his victims in their dreams. While the survivors attempt to find the reason for being chosen, the murderer won’t lose any chance to kill them as soon as they fall asleep.

Size: 24x36 in

Cast: Amanda Wyss | Charles Fleischer | Heather Langenkamp | Joe Unger | John Saxon | Johnny Depp | Joseph Whipp | Jsu Garcia | Lin Shaye | Mimi Craven | Robert Englund | Ronee Blakley

Directors: Wes Craven

Project Name: A Nightmare on Elm Street

