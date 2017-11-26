Twitter
A Nightmare on Elm Street 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster

PosterSKU: 171126-66951-1
Part No: 48899F
Weight: 1.01 lbs
Condition: New

Original U.S. Release: November 16, 1984
Rating: R
Details

In Wes Craven’s cult classic horror A Nightmare on Elm Street, several teenagers are hunted by the sadistic ghost of a serial killer who kills his victims in their dreams. While the survivors attempt to find the reason for being chosen, the murderer won’t lose any chance to kill them as soon as they fall asleep.

  • Size: 24x36 in

Cast: Amanda Wyss | Charles Fleischer | Heather Langenkamp | Joe Unger | John Saxon | Johnny Depp | Joseph Whipp | Jsu Garcia | Lin Shaye | Mimi Craven | Robert Englund | Ronee Blakley
Directors: Wes Craven
Project Name: A Nightmare on Elm Street

