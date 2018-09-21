Share Page Support Us
Jackie Chan Snake In The Eagle’s Shadow / Drunken Master Double Feature Limited Edition Blu-ray
Details

Jackie Chan became an international star via this pair of Hong Kong kung fu/comedy classics, Snake in the Eagle’s Shadow and Drunken Master, both released in 1978 and both featuring Chan as an initially bumbling but finally brilliant martial artist. Both spotlight fresh refinements on Chan’s then-developing style, combining acrobatic fighting, comic timing, use of madly improvised weapons, and innovative stunts, all performed by Chan, himself.

NOTE: In sections of the Cantonese and Mandarin audio tracks where the original dialogue is missing on Drunken Master, an English dub will play.

Special Features

  • Isolated Music and Effects Tracks
  • Drunken Master Audio Commentary with Film Historians Ric Meyers and Jeff Yang
  • Limited Edition of 3,000 Units

Specifications

  • Runtime: 98 / 111
  • Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1
  • Audio: Cantonese: 1.0 DTS-HD MA, Mandarin 1.0 DTS-HD MA, English 1.0 DTS-HD MA
  • Subtitles: English
  • Language: Cantonese, Mandarin, English

Cast: Dean Shek | Hwang Jang Lee | Jackie Chan | Roy Horan | Yuen Siu Tin
Directors: Yuen Woo-Ping
Project Name: Drunken Master | Snake in Eagle's Shadow

