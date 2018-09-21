Jackie Chan Snake In The Eagle’s Shadow / Drunken Master Double Feature Limited Edition Blu-ray

View larger $45.99 $35.97 - Select Qty - 1 2 3

Jackie Chan became an international star via this pair of Hong Kong kung fu/comedy classics, Snake in the Eagle’s Shadow and Drunken Master, both released in 1978 and both featuring Chan as an initially bumbling but finally brilliant martial artist. Both spotlight fresh refinements on Chan’s then-developing style, combining acrobatic fighting, comic timing, use of madly improvised weapons, and innovative stunts, all performed by Chan, himself.

NOTE: In sections of the Cantonese and Mandarin audio tracks where the original dialogue is missing on Drunken Master, an English dub will play.

Isolated Music and Effects Tracks

Drunken Master Audio Commentary with Film Historians Ric Meyers and Jeff Yang

Limited Edition of 3,000 Units

Runtime: 98 / 111

Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1

Audio: Cantonese: 1.0 DTS-HD MA, Mandarin 1.0 DTS-HD MA, English 1.0 DTS-HD MA

Subtitles: English

Language: Cantonese, Mandarin, English

Cast: Dean Shek | Hwang Jang Lee | Jackie Chan | Roy Horan | Yuen Siu Tin

Directors: Yuen Woo-Ping

Project Name: Drunken Master | Snake in Eagle's Shadow

