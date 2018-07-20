Michael Keaton’s Birdman or The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance New York Comic Con (NYCC) 18 x 24 inch Promotional Poster (2014)

View larger $24.99 $19.97 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4

4 in stock





Poster SKU: 180720-74181-1

Weight: 1.12 lbs

Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Edward Norton | Michael Keaton items

Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Original

Lines: Cult Flavor

Genres: Comedy | Drama | Fantasy

Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming

Studio: Twentieth Century Fox

Original U.S. Release: November 14, 2014

Rating: R

Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Featured is a Promotional Poster for Michael Keaton’s Birdman or The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance. These posters were distributed exclusively to attendees of New York Comic Con in 2014.

The item is printed on heavyweight paper and is in great condition with a few minor creases.

Specifications

Size: 18x24

Cast: Akira Ito | Amy Ryan | Andrea Riseborough | Clark Middleton | Damian Young | Edward Norton | Emma Stone | Jamahl Garrison-Lowe | Jeremy Shamos | Katherine O'Sullivan | Keenan Shimizu | Kenny Chin | Lindsay Duncan | Merritt Wever | Michael Keaton | Michael Siberry | Naomi Watts | Natalie Gold | William Youmans | Zach Galifianakis

Directors: Alejandro G. Iñárritu

Project Name: Birdman

Related Items

Categories

Comedy | Cult Flavor | Drama | Fantasy | Featured | Featured - Email | Movies, TV & Gaming | Posters - Original | Twentieth Century Fox