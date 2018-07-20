Michael Keaton’s Birdman or The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance New York Comic Con (NYCC) 18 x 24 inch Promotional Poster (2014)

$24.99
$19.97
Weight: 1.12 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
View All: Edward Norton | Michael Keaton items
Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Original
Lines: Cult Flavor
Genres: Comedy | Drama | Fantasy
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: Twentieth Century Fox
Original U.S. Release: November 14, 2014
Rating: R
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Featured is a Promotional Poster for Michael Keaton’s Birdman or The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance. These posters were distributed exclusively to attendees of New York Comic Con in 2014.
The item is printed on heavyweight paper and is in great condition with a few minor creases.
Specifications
- Size: 18x24
Cast: Akira Ito | Amy Ryan | Andrea Riseborough | Clark Middleton | Damian Young | Edward Norton | Emma Stone | Jamahl Garrison-Lowe | Jeremy Shamos | Katherine O'Sullivan | Keenan Shimizu | Kenny Chin | Lindsay Duncan | Merritt Wever | Michael Keaton | Michael Siberry | Naomi Watts | Natalie Gold | William Youmans | Zach Galifianakis
Directors: Alejandro G. Iñárritu
Project Name: Birdman
Related Items
Categories
Comedy | Cult Flavor | Drama | Fantasy | Featured | Featured - Email | Movies, TV & Gaming | Posters - Original | Twentieth Century Fox