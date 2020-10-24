Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Meet Joe Black DVD Edition (1999) J74

Meet Joe Black DVD Edition (1999) J74
View larger
Meet Joe Black DVD Edition (1999) J74
Meet Joe Black DVD Edition (1999) J74

$8.99

$4.99


1 in stock


DVDSKU: 201024-82579-1
UPC: 025192053122
Weight: 0.06 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Formats: DVD
Genres: Drama | Fantasy
Studio: Universal
Original U.S. Release: November 13, 1998
Item Release Date: November 16, 2007
Rating: PG-13
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Bill Parrish (Anthony Hopkins) has it all – success, wealth and power. Days before his 65th birthday, he receives a visit from a mysterious stranger, Joe Black (Brad Pitt), who soon reveals himself as Death. In exchange for extra time, Bill agrees to serve as Joe’s earthly guide. But will he regret his choice when Joe unexpectedly falls in love with Bill’s beautiful daughter Susan (Claire Forlani).

Special Features

  • Spotlight on Location
  • Production Notes
  • Cast and Filmmakers
  • Theatrical Trailer

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Subtitles: English
  • Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
  • Audio: 5.1 Surround
  • Runtime: 3 hrs

Cast: Anthony Hopkins | Brad Pitt | Claire Forlani | Jeffrey Tambor | Marcia Gay Harden
Directors: Martin Brest
Project Name: Meet Joe Black

Related Items

Original Superman 2 U.S. Color Still Lobby Card Set of 8 (1981)
Appleseed Collectible Film Image and Film Card 2004 Suncoast Media Play Shirow Masamune
Norman Rockwell 1982 Fourth Annual Limited Edition Bas Relief Plate
Hot Wheels Crazy Cars 5-Pack K6178 (2007)
Playboy Magazine (May 1979) Secret Life of Marilyn Monroe
The Godfather: The Corleone Family Cookbook Hardcover Edition (2019)
The New Roosevelt International Bridge Route St. Lawrence River to Canada Map
Caliber: First Canon Of Justice Graphic Novel (2009) [BK11]
Do The Right Thing Music from the Original Soundtrack Vinyl Edition (2014)
The Addams Family Exclusive Limited Edition Steelbook Blu-ray [D49]

Categories

Drama | DVD | Fantasy | Movies & TV | Universal