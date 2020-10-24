Meet Joe Black DVD Edition (1999) J74

$8.99
$4.99
UPC: 025192053122
Weight: 0.06 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Formats: DVD
Genres: Drama | Fantasy
Studio: Universal
Original U.S. Release: November 13, 1998
Item Release Date: November 16, 2007
Rating: PG-13
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Bill Parrish (Anthony Hopkins) has it all – success, wealth and power. Days before his 65th birthday, he receives a visit from a mysterious stranger, Joe Black (Brad Pitt), who soon reveals himself as Death. In exchange for extra time, Bill agrees to serve as Joe’s earthly guide. But will he regret his choice when Joe unexpectedly falls in love with Bill’s beautiful daughter Susan (Claire Forlani).
Special Features
- Spotlight on Location
- Production Notes
- Cast and Filmmakers
- Theatrical Trailer
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Subtitles: English
- Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
- Audio: 5.1 Surround
- Runtime: 3 hrs
Cast: Anthony Hopkins | Brad Pitt | Claire Forlani | Jeffrey Tambor | Marcia Gay Harden
Directors: Martin Brest
Project Name: Meet Joe Black
Related Items
Categories
Drama | DVD | Fantasy | Movies & TV | Universal