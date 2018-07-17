Windrider Special Collector’s Edition MVD Rewind Collection Blu-ray

View larger $29.95 $22.97 - Select Qty - 1

Details

Stewart “P.C.” Simpson (Tom Burlinson – The Man From Snowy River) lives in a magnificent beachfront home with his wealthy father and indulges his passion for windsurfing on a daily basis. His father (Charles “Bud” Tingwell) may fault him for not working at a regular job, but he can appreciate his son’s remarkable abilities on the waves. When P.C. meets Jade, a beautiful rock singer, (Nicole Kidman in her first adult role), a love affair begins. As the romance blooms sport, friends and an upcoming championship become secondary. When several setbacks occur on the road to the competition, will P.C. wipe out completely, or ride to victory? A hit with young audiences both in Australia and the U.S.A., Windrider features heart-stopping windsurfing sequences and the stunning scenery of coastal Western Australia.

Special Features

High Definition digital transfer

High Definition Blu-ray (1080p)

Presented in 1.77:1 Aspect Ratio

Audio Commentary with Director Vince Monton and Writer Everett De Roche

Music Promo featuring star Nicole Kidman

'Young Days' Music Promo / Video

Extended Bedroom Scene

Windsurfing Promo

Stills / Photo Gallery

Original Theatrical Trailer

Collectibe Mini Poster

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Region: A

Aspect Ratio: 1.77:1

Audio: Original Mono

Runtime: 92

Language: English

Cast: Alastair G. Cumming | Alistair Browning | Charles 'Bud' Tingwell | Jill Perryman | Nicole Kidman | Simon Chilvers | Tom Burlinson

Directors: Vincent Monton

Project Name: Windrider

