Windrider Special Collector’s Edition MVD Rewind Collection Blu-ray

$29.95
$22.97
UPC: 760137085881
Part No: MVD0858BR
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Throwback Space
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Drama | Romance
Studio: MVD Visual
Original U.S. Release: December 25, 1986
Item Release Date: July 24, 2018
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Stewart “P.C.” Simpson (Tom Burlinson – The Man From Snowy River) lives in a magnificent beachfront home with his wealthy father and indulges his passion for windsurfing on a daily basis. His father (Charles “Bud” Tingwell) may fault him for not working at a regular job, but he can appreciate his son’s remarkable abilities on the waves. When P.C. meets Jade, a beautiful rock singer, (Nicole Kidman in her first adult role), a love affair begins. As the romance blooms sport, friends and an upcoming championship become secondary. When several setbacks occur on the road to the competition, will P.C. wipe out completely, or ride to victory? A hit with young audiences both in Australia and the U.S.A., Windrider features heart-stopping windsurfing sequences and the stunning scenery of coastal Western Australia.
Special Features
- High Definition digital transfer
- High Definition Blu-ray (1080p)
- Presented in 1.77:1 Aspect Ratio
- Audio Commentary with Director Vince Monton and Writer Everett De Roche
- Music Promo featuring star Nicole Kidman
- 'Young Days' Music Promo / Video
- Extended Bedroom Scene
- Windsurfing Promo
- Stills / Photo Gallery
- Original Theatrical Trailer
- Collectibe Mini Poster
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Region: A
- Aspect Ratio: 1.77:1
- Audio: Original Mono
- Runtime: 92
- Language: English
Cast: Alastair G. Cumming | Alistair Browning | Charles 'Bud' Tingwell | Jill Perryman | Nicole Kidman | Simon Chilvers | Tom Burlinson
Directors: Vincent Monton
Project Name: Windrider
Related Items
Categories
Blu-ray | Drama | Featured | Movies & TV | MVD Visual | Romance | Throwback Space