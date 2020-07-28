Ford At Fox 21-DVD + Book + Ephemera Box Set Collection

$145.99
$119.97
UPC: 024543482864
Weight: 11.0 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Memorabilia | Movies & TV | Softcover Books
Lines: Throwback Space
Formats: DVD
Genres: Adventure | Biography | Crime | Drama | History
Studio: Twentieth Century Fox
Item Release Date: December 4, 2007
Rating: NR
Details
John Ford is considered by many to be one of the greatest filmmakers of all time. His sphere of influence touched contemporaries such as Ingmar Bergman and Orson Welles; as well as George Lucas, Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg. For much of his early career, Ford’s home was Twentieth Century Fox where he made more than 50 films for the studio from 1920 through 1952, including such classics as The Grapes of Wrath, My Darling Clementine, Drums Along the Mohawk and How Green Was My Valley. It was one of the most productive director/studio relationships in the history of American film. Celebrating the legacy of the collected works of John Ford and their part in the Studio’s heritage and pedigree, Ford at Fox: The Collection features 24 films as well as the new documentary “Becoming John Ford” by Academy Award nominated documentary maker and Ford historian Nick Redman. The beautifully packaged collection also includes an exclusive hard-cover book which features rare, unpublished photographs from Ford’s career, lobby card reproductions, production stills and an in-depth look at this maverick’s work.
- Disc 1: What Price Glory
- Disc 2: My Darling Clementine
- Disc 3: How Green Was My Valley
- Disc 4: Tobacco Road
- Disc 5: Grapes Of Wrath
- Disc 6: Drums Along The Mohawk
- Disc 7: Wee Willie Winkie
- Disc 8: Young Mr. Lincoln
- Disc 9: Prisoner On Shark Island
- Disc 10: Steamboat Around The Bend
- Disc 11: World Moves On
- Disc 12: Pilgrimage/Born Reckless
- Disc 13: Doctor Bull/Judge Priest
- Disc 14: Four Men And A Prayer/Seas Beneath
- Disc 15: When Willie Comes Home/Up The River
- Disc 16: Four Sons
- Disc 17: Three Bad Men/Hangman’s House
- Disc 18: Just Pals
- Disc 19: Becoming John Ford Documentary
- Disc 20: The Iron Horse Special Edition
- Disc 21: The Iron Horse
Specifications
- Subtitles: Closed-captioned
- Runtime: 2399
- Number of Discs: 21
- Language: English
- Aspect Ratio: 1.33:1
- Region: 1
Cast: Alice Brady | Charley Grapewin | Claudette Colbert | Edna May Oliver | Henry Fonda
Directors: Andrew Bennison | John Ford
Subject: John Ford
