Ford At Fox 21-DVD + Book + Ephemera Box Set Collection

Details

John Ford is considered by many to be one of the greatest filmmakers of all time. His sphere of influence touched contemporaries such as Ingmar Bergman and Orson Welles; as well as George Lucas, Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg. For much of his early career, Ford’s home was Twentieth Century Fox where he made more than 50 films for the studio from 1920 through 1952, including such classics as The Grapes of Wrath, My Darling Clementine, Drums Along the Mohawk and How Green Was My Valley. It was one of the most productive director/studio relationships in the history of American film. Celebrating the legacy of the collected works of John Ford and their part in the Studio’s heritage and pedigree, Ford at Fox: The Collection features 24 films as well as the new documentary “Becoming John Ford” by Academy Award nominated documentary maker and Ford historian Nick Redman. The beautifully packaged collection also includes an exclusive hard-cover book which features rare, unpublished photographs from Ford’s career, lobby card reproductions, production stills and an in-depth look at this maverick’s work.

Disc 1: What Price Glory

Disc 2: My Darling Clementine

Disc 3: How Green Was My Valley

Disc 4: Tobacco Road

Disc 5: Grapes Of Wrath

Disc 6: Drums Along The Mohawk

Disc 7: Wee Willie Winkie

Disc 8: Young Mr. Lincoln

Disc 9: Prisoner On Shark Island

Disc 10: Steamboat Around The Bend

Disc 11: World Moves On

Disc 12: Pilgrimage/Born Reckless

Disc 13: Doctor Bull/Judge Priest

Disc 14: Four Men And A Prayer/Seas Beneath

Disc 15: When Willie Comes Home/Up The River

Disc 16: Four Sons

Disc 17: Three Bad Men/Hangman’s House

Disc 18: Just Pals

Disc 19: Becoming John Ford Documentary

Disc 20: The Iron Horse Special Edition

Disc 21: The Iron Horse

Specifications

Subtitles: Closed-captioned

Runtime: 2399

Number of Discs: 21

Language: English

Aspect Ratio: 1.33:1

Region: 1

Cast: Alice Brady | Charley Grapewin | Claudette Colbert | Edna May Oliver | Henry Fonda

Directors: Andrew Bennison | John Ford

Subject: John Ford

