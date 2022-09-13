Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

X-Men Adventures Comic Book Issue No. 12 1995 John Hebert Marvel Comics A100

X-Men Adventures Comic Book Issue No. 12 1995 John Hebert Marvel Comics A100
View larger
$4.39
$3.99
See Options

1 in stock
com
SKU: 220818-102354-1
Weight: 0.6 lbs
Condition: New

X-Men Adventures Comic Book Issue No. 12 1995 From The Hit Animated TV Series Season II. Fury Of The Savage Land! Script Ralph Macchio, Pencils John Hebert, Inks Greg Adams, Letters Michael Higgins, Colors Matt Webb, Editor Kelly Convese.
Cover Art by John Hebert & Greg Adams.

Explore More...

Related Items

Boondock Saints: In Nomine Patris Volume 1
The Jewel of the Nile Limited Edition Original Motion Picture Soundtrack – Composed by Jack Nitzsche
Star Trek 160 Trading Card Set (1991) Impel Company [1242]
Star Wars: The Last Jedi 9 x 13 Inch Card Stock IMAX Promotional Poster (2017)
Afro Samurai 31 x 42 inch Fabric Banner (2006) [A89]
Varese Sarabande: 40 Years of Great Film Music 1978-2018 2 CD Set
Brother on the Run Original Movie Soundtrack (1973)
Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back Collector’s Edition Original Motion Picture Soundtrack with Rare Foldout Poster
The New York Times Austin Powers in Goldmember/Martin Lawrence Live Original Full Page Newspaper Ads (August 2, 2002) [A25]
Forrest J Ackerman Presents Mr. Monsters Movie Gold with Introduction by Stephen King (1st Edition, 1981)
comSKU: 220818-102354-1
Weight: 0.6 lbs
Condition: New