X-Men Adventures Comic Book Issue No. 12 1995 John Hebert Marvel Comics A100

View larger $4.39

$3.99 See Options - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock com

SKU: 220818-102354-1

Weight: 0.6 lbs

Condition: New



X-Men Adventures Comic Book Issue No. 12 1995 From The Hit Animated TV Series Season II. Fury Of The Savage Land! Script Ralph Macchio, Pencils John Hebert, Inks Greg Adams, Letters Michael Higgins, Colors Matt Webb, Editor Kelly Convese.

Cover Art by John Hebert & Greg Adams.

Related Items