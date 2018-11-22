Share Page Support Us
Jackie Chan International Fan Club Magazine Number 32 [April June 1988] 198143

$39.99

$31.97


1 in stock


MagazineSKU: 181122-76942-1
Weight: 1.12 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Details

Jackie Chan International Fan Club Magazine Number 32 [April June 1988].

The item is in very good condition with small bends, creases and corner wear. See photos for details.

