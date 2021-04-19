Speed Racer Laserdisc Edition – The Original TV Series Classics [SEALED] (1994)

- Cast: Corinne Orr | Jack Curtis | Jack Grimes | Katsuji Mori | Orlando Drummond | Peter Fernandez
- Project Name Speed Racer
- Creators Tatsuo Yoshida
- Product Types: Movies & TV
- Lines: Cult Flavor
- Formats: Laserdisc
- Genres: Action | Animation | Anime | Cars | Comic Based | Fantasy | Science Fiction
- Studios: Family Home Entertainment
- Original Release Date: April 2, 1967
- Rating: TV-G
Speed Racer (Mahha GoGoGo) Laserdisc Edition – The Original TV Series Classics [SEALED] (1994).
The item is sealed and has some wear and bends from storage. Please review photos for condition details.
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
