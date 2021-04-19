- Cast: Ada Brown | Bill 'Bojangles' Robinson | Cab Calloway | Dooley Wilson | Fats Waller | Katherine Dunham | Lena Horne | The Nicholas Brothers
- Directors: Andrew L. Stone
- Artists Bill 'Bojangles' Robinson | Cab Calloway | Fats Waller | Lena Horne
- Product Types: Music & Spoken Word
- Formats: Vinyl
- Genres: Musical
- Studios: Sountrak | Sunbeam Records
- Original Release Date: July 21, 1943
- Rating: NR
- More: Cab Calloway | Lena Horne
Stormy Weather Original Soundtrack Recording Lena Horne, Cab Calloway, Bill ‘Bojangles’ Robinson and Fats Waller (1976) STK-103.
The item has some wear and bends. Please review photos for condition details.
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
Explore More...
- People / Bands: Ada Brown | Andrew L. Stone | Bill 'Bojangles' Robinson | Cab Calloway | Dooley Wilson | Fats Waller | Katherine Dunham | Lena Horne | The Nicholas Brothers
- Shows / Movies: Stormy Weather
- Genres: Musical
- Studios / Manufacturers: Sountrak | Sunbeam Records
- Product Types: Music & Spoken Word | Vinyl
- Music Genres: Soundtracks