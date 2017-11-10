Twitter
The Rocky Horror Picture Show 24 x 36 Inch Red Lips Tim Curry Movie Poster

The Rocky Horror Picture Show 24 x 36 Inch Red Lips Tim Curry Movie Poster
PosterSKU: 171111-68327-1
Part No: 49069F
Weight: 1.01 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Genres: Comedy | Cult Cinema | Musical
Studio: Twentieth Century Fox
Original U.S. Release: September 26, 1975
Rating: R
Jim Sharman’s cult classic The Rocky Horror Picture Show centers on a newly engaged couple who have a breakdown in an isolated area and must pay a call on the bizarre residence of Dr. Frank-N-Furter (Tim Curry).

  • Size: 24 x 36 Inches

Cast: Barry Bostwick | Charles Gray | Jonathan Adams | Meat Loaf | Nell Campbell | Patricia Quinn | Peter Hinwood | Richard O'Brien | Susan Sarandon | Tim Curry
Directors: Jim Sharman
Subject: The Rocky Horror Picture Show

