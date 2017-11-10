The Rocky Horror Picture Show 24 x 36 Inch Red Lips Tim Curry Movie Poster

View larger $10.99 $8.99 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





Poster SKU: 171111-68327-1

Part No: 49069F

Weight: 1.01 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Throwback Space

Genres: Comedy | Cult Cinema | Musical

Studio: Twentieth Century Fox

Original U.S. Release: September 26, 1975

Rating: R

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Jim Sharman’s cult classic The Rocky Horror Picture Show centers on a newly engaged couple who have a breakdown in an isolated area and must pay a call on the bizarre residence of Dr. Frank-N-Furter (Tim Curry).

Specifications

Size: 24 x 36 Inches

Cast: Barry Bostwick | Charles Gray | Jonathan Adams | Meat Loaf | Nell Campbell | Patricia Quinn | Peter Hinwood | Richard O'Brien | Susan Sarandon | Tim Curry

Directors: Jim Sharman

Subject: The Rocky Horror Picture Show

Related Items

Categories

Comedy | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Featured | Musical | Posters - Reprints | Throwback Space | Twentieth Century Fox