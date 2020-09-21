Share Page Support Us
A Nightmare on Elm Street Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Limited Vinyl Edition

A Nightmare on Elm Street Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Limited Vinyl Edition
$39.99

$36.97


2 in stock


VinylSKU: 200921-82000-1
UPC: 843563119310
Part No: DW64-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New

Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Cult Cinema | Horror | Suspense | Thrillers
Studio: Death Waltz | New Line Cinema
Original U.S. Release: November 16, 1984
Item Release Date: October 25, 2019
Rating: R
Details

Charles’s Berstein’s score to the 1984 horror-classic A NIGHTMARE ON ELM STREET is not only a classic of the genre but also one of the most memorable scores of the 1980’s. A mix of creepy synths, off-kilter nursery rhymes and heavy rhythmic percussion filtered with just enough distortion to offer up a real sense of dread.

Playlists

  • Side A
  • Prologue
  • Main Title
  • Laying The Traps
  • Dream Attack
  • Rod Hanged/Night Stalking
  • Jail Cell
  • Confrontation
  • Sleep Clinic
  • Terror In The Tub
  • No Escape
  • School Horror/Stay Awake
  • Side B
  • Lurking
  • Telephone Terror
  • Fountain Of Blood
  • Evil Freddy
  • Final Search
  • Run Nancy
  • Bonus Tracks
  • Horror Movie (Source Cue)
  • Nancy Glen
  • Funeral
  • Freddy's Hat
  • Bridge Talk
  • Bars On Windows
  • Freddy's Glove
  • Dad At Glen's
  • Boiler Room
  • Show Yourself
  • Morning After
  • Stingers

Specifications

  • Size: 24x36 in

Cast: Amanda Wyss | Charles Fleischer | Heather Langenkamp | Joe Unger | John Saxon | Johnny Depp | Joseph Whipp | Jsu Garcia | Lin Shaye | Mimi Craven | Robert Englund | Ronee Blakley
Directors: Wes Craven
Project Name: A Nightmare on Elm Street
Composers: Charles Bernstein

