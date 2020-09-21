A Nightmare on Elm Street Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Limited Vinyl Edition

$39.99
$36.97
UPC: 843563119310
Part No: DW64-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New
View All: Wes Craven items
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Cult Cinema | Horror | Suspense | Thrillers
Studio: Death Waltz | New Line Cinema
Original U.S. Release: November 16, 1984
Item Release Date: October 25, 2019
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Charles’s Berstein’s score to the 1984 horror-classic A NIGHTMARE ON ELM STREET is not only a classic of the genre but also one of the most memorable scores of the 1980’s. A mix of creepy synths, off-kilter nursery rhymes and heavy rhythmic percussion filtered with just enough distortion to offer up a real sense of dread.
Playlists
- Side A
- Prologue
- Main Title
- Laying The Traps
- Dream Attack
- Rod Hanged/Night Stalking
- Jail Cell
- Confrontation
- Sleep Clinic
- Terror In The Tub
- No Escape
- School Horror/Stay Awake
- Side B
- Lurking
- Telephone Terror
- Fountain Of Blood
- Evil Freddy
- Final Search
- Run Nancy
- Bonus Tracks
- Horror Movie (Source Cue)
- Nancy Glen
- Funeral
- Freddy's Hat
- Bridge Talk
- Bars On Windows
- Freddy's Glove
- Dad At Glen's
- Boiler Room
- Show Yourself
- Morning After
- Stingers
Specifications
- Size: 24x36 in
Cast: Amanda Wyss | Charles Fleischer | Heather Langenkamp | Joe Unger | John Saxon | Johnny Depp | Joseph Whipp | Jsu Garcia | Lin Shaye | Mimi Craven | Robert Englund | Ronee Blakley
Directors: Wes Craven
Project Name: A Nightmare on Elm Street
Composers: Charles Bernstein
Related Items
Categories
Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Death Waltz | Featured | Featured - Email | Horror | Music & Spoken Word | New Line Cinema | Suspense | Thrillers | Vinyl