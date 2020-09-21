A Nightmare on Elm Street Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Limited Vinyl Edition

View larger $39.99 $36.97 - Select Qty - 1 2

Original U.S. Release: November 16, 1984

Details

Charles’s Berstein’s score to the 1984 horror-classic A NIGHTMARE ON ELM STREET is not only a classic of the genre but also one of the most memorable scores of the 1980’s. A mix of creepy synths, off-kilter nursery rhymes and heavy rhythmic percussion filtered with just enough distortion to offer up a real sense of dread.

Playlists

Side A

Prologue

Main Title

Laying The Traps

Dream Attack

Rod Hanged/Night Stalking

Jail Cell

Confrontation

Sleep Clinic

Terror In The Tub

No Escape

School Horror/Stay Awake

Side B

Lurking

Telephone Terror

Fountain Of Blood

Evil Freddy

Final Search

Run Nancy

Bonus Tracks

Horror Movie (Source Cue)

Nancy Glen

Funeral

Freddy's Hat

Bridge Talk

Bars On Windows

Freddy's Glove

Dad At Glen's

Boiler Room

Show Yourself

Morning After

Stingers

Specifications

Size: 24x36 in

Cast: Amanda Wyss | Charles Fleischer | Heather Langenkamp | Joe Unger | John Saxon | Johnny Depp | Joseph Whipp | Jsu Garcia | Lin Shaye | Mimi Craven | Robert Englund | Ronee Blakley

Directors: Wes Craven

Project Name: A Nightmare on Elm Street

Composers: Charles Bernstein

