The Four Immigrants Manga: A Japanese Experience in San Francisco 1904-1924

Softcover BookSKU: 190227-77464-1
UPC: 9781880656334
ISBN-10: 1880656337
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Studio: Stone Bridge Press
Item Release Date: June 1, 1999
Details

A “documentary comic book” from 1931, depicting the true adventures of four young Japanese men in America.

The item is in great condition with a few small bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Language: English
  • Pages: 152
  • Size: 7 x 0.4 x 9 in


Authors: Henry (Yoshitaka) Kiyama

