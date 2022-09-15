The New Mutants Comic Book Issue No.46 1986 Marvel Comics 12293

View larger $3.29

The New Mutants Comic Book Issue No.46 1986 Marvel Comics, Writer Chris Claremont, Penciler Jackson Guice, Inker Kyle Baker, Colorist Glynis Oliver, Letterer Tom Orzechowski. Cover Art by Barry Windsor-Smith. Cover art by Barry Windsor-Smith. Bloody Sunday, script by Chris Claremont, pencils by Jackson Guice, inks by Kyle Baker.

The X-Men return to the school from their battle in the Alley, with casualties; Magik brings Moira to help; the New Mutants try to help, but just get in the way; Karma’s siblings are kidnapped; Magus attacks the New Mutants, and Magik teleports them away. A Mutant Massacre tie-in.

