The New Mutants Comic Book Issue No.46 1986 Marvel Comics 12293

The New Mutants Comic Book Issue No.46 1986 Marvel Comics 12293
$3.29
$2.99
1 in stock
com
SKU: 220818-102354-1
Weight: 0.6 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

The New Mutants Comic Book Issue No.46 1986 Marvel Comics, Writer Chris Claremont, Penciler Jackson Guice, Inker Kyle Baker, Colorist Glynis Oliver, Letterer Tom Orzechowski. Cover Art by Barry Windsor-Smith. Cover art by Barry Windsor-Smith. Bloody Sunday, script by Chris Claremont, pencils by Jackson Guice, inks by Kyle Baker.
The X-Men return to the school from their battle in the Alley, with casualties; Magik brings Moira to help; the New Mutants try to help, but just get in the way; Karma’s siblings are kidnapped; Magus attacks the New Mutants, and Magik teleports them away. A Mutant Massacre tie-in.

