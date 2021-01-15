Share Page Support Us
The New York Times K19: The Widowmaker/Who Is Cletis Tout? Original Full Page Newspaper Ads (July 26, 2002) [A20]

$23.90

$18.70


1 in stock


newspSKU: 210115-84314-1
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Details

The New York Times K19: The Widowmaker/Who Is Cletis Tout? Original Full Page Newspaper Ads (July 26, 2002).

The item is in very good shape with some wear and bends. Please review photos for condition details.

Cast: Christian Slater | Harrison Ford | Liam Neeson | Portia de Rossi | Richard Dreyfuss | RuPaul | Tim Allen
Directors: Kathryn Bigelow
Project Name: K19: The Widowmaker | Who Is Cletis Tout?
Publication: The New York Times

