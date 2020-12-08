Share Page Support Us
John Carpenter’s The Thing HD DVD Edition (2006) [305]

John Carpenter’s The Thing HD DVD Edition (2006) [305]
$12.99

$7.99


1 in stock


HDDVDSKU: 201208-83792-1
UPC: 025192778223
ISBN-10: 1417050950
Weight: 0.08 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Details

John Carpenter’s The Thing HD DVD Edition (2006).

The item is in very good shape with some wear. Please review photos for condition details.

Special Features

  • John Carpenter's The Thing Takes Shape, an 80-minute original documentary featuring interviews with John Carpenter, Kurt Russell, special effects make-up designer Rob Bottin, legendary matte artist Albert Whitlock, plus other members of the cast, crew and special effects team
  • Feature commentary with Kurt Russell and director John Carpenter
  • Outtakes from the film
  • Storyboards and conceptual art
  • Behind-the-scenes photos
  • And much more

Cast: Charles Hallahan | David Clennon | Donald Moffat | Keith David | Kurt Russell | Peter Maloney | Richard Dysart | Richard Masur | T.K. Carter | Wilford Brimley
Directors: John Carpenter
Project Name: The Thing

