It – Bill Skarsgård as Pennywise + Jackson Robert Scott as Georgie Vinyl Collectibles Set Funko Vynl

Details
Featured is a Pennywise (Bill Skarsgård) + Georgie Denbrough (Jackson Robert Scott) Vinyl Collectibles Set from Funko’s VYNL brand. Figures stand 4 inches and come in a window display box.
The item is new and still sealed in original window box. Box may have slight edge wear, bends and creases. The first image is a stock photo and all others are of the actual product you will receive.
Special Features
- Stylized collectable stands 4 inches tall, perfect for any fan of the movie
Specifications
- Size: 4 x 4 x 6 in
- Material: Vinyl
Cast: Bill Skarsgård | Chosen Jacobs | Finn Wolfhard | Jack Dylan Grazer | Jaeden Lieberher | Jake Sim | Jeremy Ray Taylor | Logan Thompson | Nicholas Hamilton | Sophia Lillis | Wyatt Oleff
Directors: Andy Muschietti
Project Name: It
Characters: Pennywise
