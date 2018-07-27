Share Page Support Us
It – Bill Skarsgård as Pennywise + Jackson Robert Scott as Georgie Vinyl Collectibles Set Funko Vynl

$18.50

$15.97


1 in stock


Action FigureSKU: 180727-74309-1
Part No: DRM180329
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Lines: Cult Flavor
Genres: Cult Cinema | Horror | Monster Movies | Remakes | Suspense | Thrillers
Studio: Funko | New Line Cinema
Original U.S. Release: September 8, 2017
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Featured is a Pennywise (Bill Skarsgård) + Georgie Denbrough (Jackson Robert Scott) Vinyl Collectibles Set from Funko’s VYNL brand. Figures stand 4 inches and come in a window display box.

The item is new and still sealed in original window box. Box may have slight edge wear, bends and creases. The first image is a stock photo and all others are of the actual product you will receive.

Special Features

  • Stylized collectable stands 4 inches tall, perfect for any fan of the movie

Specifications

  • Size: 4 x 4 x 6 in
  • Material: Vinyl

Cast: Bill Skarsgård | Chosen Jacobs | Finn Wolfhard | Jack Dylan Grazer | Jaeden Lieberher | Jake Sim | Jeremy Ray Taylor | Logan Thompson | Nicholas Hamilton | Sophia Lillis | Wyatt Oleff
Directors: Andy Muschietti
Project Name: It
Characters: Pennywise

Categories

Cult Cinema | Cult Flavor | Featured | Featured - Email | Funko | Horror | Monster Movies | New Line Cinema | Remakes | Suspense | Thrillers | Toys & Figures

