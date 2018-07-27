Share Page Support Us
Funko Mad Mad: Fury Road POP Movies Charlize Theron as Imperator Furiosa Vinyl Figure Number 508

$9.99

$7.97


1 in stock


Action FigureSKU: 180727-74300-1
Part No: 508
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Genres: Action | Adventure | Car Films | Cult Cinema | Drama | Science Fiction | Sequels | Suspense | Thrillers
Studio: Funko | Warner Bros.
Original U.S. Release: May 15, 2015
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Featured is a Funko Mad Mad: Fury Road POP Movies Charlize Theron as Imperator Furiosa Vinyl Figure, Number 508.

The item is new and still sealed in the original window box package. Package may have slight bends, creases and corner dings. See photos for condition details. Please note the first image is a stock photo for reference only.

Special Features

  • Rare and exclusive vinyl figure

Specifications

  • Material: Vinyl
  • Size: 6.3 x 4.7 x 3.5 in

Cast: Charlize Theron | Courtney Eaton | Hugh Keays-Byrne | Josh Helman | Nathan Jones | Nicholas Hoult | Tom Hardy | Zoe Kravitz
Directors: George Miller
Project Name: Mad Max: Fury Road
Characters: Imperator Furiosa

Categories

Action | Adventure | Car Films | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Drama | Featured | Featured - Email | Funko | Science Fiction | Sequels | Suspense | Thrillers | Toys & Figures | Warner Bros.

