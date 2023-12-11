The Iron Giant Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Vinyl Die-Cut Sleeve Collector Edition

- Product Types: Music & Spoken Word Products
The Iron Giant is a modern animation classic with a beautiful, sympathetic score by Michael Kamen. This Deluxe Edition 2 LP set expands the program to 64 minutes of score with alternates and rare demos – including an unrealized song, “Souls Don’t Die,” based on Kamen’s theme, performed with Eric Clapton. The package is a marvel, with a pull-tab opening the robots die-cut eyes on the front jacket. Depending on which inner sleeve is behind the cover, the reveal is different.
- Number of Discs:2