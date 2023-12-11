The Iron Giant Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Vinyl Die-Cut Sleeve Collector Edition

The Iron Giant Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Vinyl Die-Cut Sleeve Collector Edition
View larger
The Iron Giant Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Vinyl Die-Cut Sleeve Collector Edition
The Iron Giant Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Vinyl Die-Cut Sleeve Collector Edition
The Iron Giant Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Vinyl Die-Cut Sleeve Collector Edition
$39.49
$35.90
See Options

4 in stock
Vinyl
SKU: 231212-112508
UPC: 888072419001
Weight: 2 lbs
Condition: Brand New - The item has never been opened and is still in the manufacturer’s packaging. See the description and photos for full details on any imperfections. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

The Iron Giant is a modern animation classic with a beautiful, sympathetic score by Michael Kamen. This Deluxe Edition 2 LP set expands the program to 64 minutes of score with alternates and rare demos – including an unrealized song, “Souls Don’t Die,” based on Kamen’s theme, performed with Eric Clapton. The package is a marvel, with a pull-tab opening the robots die-cut eyes on the front jacket. Depending on which inner sleeve is behind the cover, the reveal is different.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs:
    2