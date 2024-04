Vertical Entertainment

Academy Award-winner Russell Crowe stars as Anthony Miller, a troubled actor who begins to unravel while shooting a supernatural horror film. His estranged daughter, Lee (Ryan Simpkins), wonders if he’s slipping back into his past addictions or if there’s something more sinister at play. Directed by Joshua John Miller, The Exorcism also stars Sam Worthington, Chloe Bailey, Adam Goldberg and David Hyde Pierce.