Beneath Original Motion Picture Soundtrack – Music by Fall on Your Sword

Genres: Horror | Suspense | Thrillers

Studio: Milan Records

Original U.S. Release: May 3, 2013

Item Release Date: July 16, 2013

Rating: NR

Six high school seniors celebrating with day’s excursion find themselves on rowboat attacked by man-eating fish and must decide who must be sacrificed as they fight their way back to shore. This marks the third time Milan Records works with the Brooklyn-based band Fall On Your Sword, following Another Earth and 28 Hotel Rooms. The soundtrack album also features the song What the F**k was I Thinking? by Shilpa Ray and well as additional soundscapes by Graham Reznick.

Larry Fessenden, the modern Roger Corman, is back with his newest horror film, Beneath. The highly anticipated film will premiere at the horror film fest held in Estes Park, Colorado at the hotel that inspired The Shining. When a bloodthirsty, underwater predator leaves a group of teens trapped on a leaking boat in the middle of a lake, the friends must choose between loyalty and survival in this monstrous morality tale.

Cast: Bonnie Dennison | Chris Conroy | Daniel Zovatto | Griffin Newman | Jack Fessenden | Jonny Orsini | Mackenzie Rosman | Mark Margolis

Directors: Larry Fessenden

Composers: Fall on Your Sword

Contributors: Fall on Your Sword | Graham Reznick | Shilpa Ray

Project Name: Beneath

