Deathsport Actress Claudia Jennings Publicity Photo [221116-13]

Filmography: 40 Carats | Barnaby Jones | Cannon | Deathsport | Fast Company | Gator Bait | Group Marriage | Ironside | Moonshine County Express | Sisters of Death | The Brady Bunch | The F.B.I. | The Great Texas Dynamite Chase | The Love Machine | The Man Who Fell To Earth | The Single Girls | The Stepmother | The Streets of San Francisco | The Unholy Rollers | Trampa mortal | Truck Stop Women | Willy & Scratch
- This photo print is created with a high-end Epson Stylus Pro 3880 using the highest quality UltraChrome K3 Archival Pigment Inks on Professional Photo Paper.
- Prints are made directly from a super-high resolution scan of the original source negative, unless otherwise noted in the listing description.
- Photo colors may vary slightly due to differences in monitors or device screens.
- Watermark will not appear on your photo.
- This item is sold as a collectible with no rights given or implied. If you believe that this item is in violation of your owned copyright, we ask that you please contact us and submit your copyright for review. Once verified, we will remove the item.
Here is a rare publicity shot of Deathsport actress Claudia Jennings, who became a cult cinema icon in her short film career. Jennings racked up more than 20 movie roles before her untimely passing in 1979 at the age of 29.
Specifications
- Material:Semi-Gloss Photo Paper
- Size:8.5 x 11 / 13 x 19 in
