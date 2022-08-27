Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

X-Factor Comic Book Issue No.8 1986 Louise Simonson Marc Silvestri Marvel Comics 12285

X-Factor Comic Book Issue No.8 1986 Louise Simonson Marc Silvestri Marvel Comics 12285
View larger
$6.71
$5.99
See Options

1 in stock
com
SKU: 220818-102354-1
Weight: 0.6 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

X-Factor Comic Book Issue No.8 1986, Lost and Found! Writer Louise Simonson, Marc Silvestri Breakdowns, Josef Rubinstein Finishes, Letters Joe Rosen, Colorist Petra Scotese, Bob Harras Editor. Freedom Force Want Them…X-Factor Want Them,, But Rusty and Skids Just want out!

Explore More...

Related Items

Fujin Magazine / Raijin Comics Special Supplement (Issue 0) Sakura Wars, Anime, Manga [C13]
Bride Of Re-Animator Director Approved Special Edition Blu-ray + DVD Combo
Starsky and Hutch: The Complete Series 16-Disc DVD Box Set
Inside Kung Fu Magazine (December 1996) Bruce Lee, Wen Mei Yu [9181]
Brother on the Run Original Movie Soundtrack (1973)
The Master Strikes Back Original 20 x 30 inch Movie Poster (1985)
New Avengers Comic Book Issue No.44 2008 Marvel Comics Brian Michael Bendis 12369
Sanctuary: The Complete First Season 4-DVD Box Set
Star Wars: The Power of the Force – Grand Moff Tarkin with Imperial Issue Blaster Rifle and Pistol (1996) [1227]
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 Set of 9 Character Trading Cards Comic Con Exclusive (2012) [01010]
comSKU: 220818-102354-1
Weight: 0.6 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.