Star Wars: The Last Jedi 22 X 34 inch One Sheet Movie Poster

View larger

$14.98

$11.98


3 in stock


PosterSKU: 171203-68691-1
Part No: 52444F
Weight: 1.01 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Star Wars  items
Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Drama | Fantasy | Science Fiction | Sequels
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: Lucasfilm
Original U.S. Release: December 15, 2017
Rating: PG-13
Details

Filmmaker Rian Johnson joins the Star Wars family of directors with Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Having taken her first steps into the Jedi world, Rey (Daisy Ridley) joins Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) on an adventure with Leia (Carrie Fisher), Finn (John Boyega) and Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) that unlocks mysteries of the Force and secrets of the past.

Specifications

  • Size: 22x34 in

Cast: Adam Driver | Andy Serkis | Billie Lourd | Carrie Fisher | Daisy Ridley | Domhnall Gleeson | Gwendoline Christie | Joseph Gordon-Levitt | Mark Hamill | Tom Hardy
Directors: Rian Johnson
Project Name: Star Wars: The Last Jedi

