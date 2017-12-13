The Zero Boys: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Hans Zimmer and Stanley Myers

View larger $39.99 $35.99 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4

4 in stock





Vinyl SKU: 171213-68968-1

UPC: 5027035017389

Part No: AR002

Weight: 1.06 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Hans Zimmer items

Product Types: Products | Music

Lines: Cult Flavor | The Museum of Fantastic Art

Formats: Vinyl

Genres: Action | Cult Cinema | Horror | Thrillers

Studio: Arrow

Original U.S. Release: March 27, 1986

Item Release Date: December 15, 2017

Rating: NR

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Arrow Records proudly present the original soundtrack to Nico Mastorakis’ thrilling action-horror hybrid THE ZERO BOYS. This previously unreleased gem combines adrenaline pumping electronic compositions by the soon-to-be-legendary film composer Hans Zimmer (Gladiator, Inception) with tasteful orchestral cues by the renowned scorer of cult films Stanley Myers (Frightmare).

This limited vinyl edition has been newly mastered from the original 1/4″ analogue tapes by James Plotkin and is presented on 180 gram wax, housed inside a 350gsm sleeve. Featuring newly commissioned artwork by Graham Humphreys and accompanying film notes by Nico Mastorakis.

Special Features

Limited Edition

Translucent Blue Vinyl

Gatefold sleeve with newly commissioned artwork by Graham Humphreys

Cast: Crystal Carson | Daniel Hirsch | Jared Moses | Joe Estevez | Kelli Maroney | Nicole Rio | Stephen Kay | Tom Shell

Directors: Nico Mastorakis

Subject: The Zero Boys

Composers: Hans Zimmer | Stanley Myers

Artists: Graham Humphreys

Related Items

Categories

Action | Arrow | Cult Cinema | Cult Flavor | Featured | Horror | Music | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Thrillers | Vinyl