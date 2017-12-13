The Zero Boys: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Hans Zimmer and Stanley Myers

$39.99
Details
Arrow Records proudly present the original soundtrack to Nico Mastorakis’ thrilling action-horror hybrid THE ZERO BOYS. This previously unreleased gem combines adrenaline pumping electronic compositions by the soon-to-be-legendary film composer Hans Zimmer (Gladiator, Inception) with tasteful orchestral cues by the renowned scorer of cult films Stanley Myers (Frightmare).
This limited vinyl edition has been newly mastered from the original 1/4″ analogue tapes by James Plotkin and is presented on 180 gram wax, housed inside a 350gsm sleeve. Featuring newly commissioned artwork by Graham Humphreys and accompanying film notes by Nico Mastorakis.
Special Features
- Limited Edition
- Translucent Blue Vinyl
- Gatefold sleeve with newly commissioned artwork by Graham Humphreys
Cast: Crystal Carson | Daniel Hirsch | Jared Moses | Joe Estevez | Kelli Maroney | Nicole Rio | Stephen Kay | Tom Shell
Directors: Nico Mastorakis
Subject: The Zero Boys
Composers: Hans Zimmer | Stanley Myers
Artists: Graham Humphreys
