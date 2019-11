Shonen Jump Naruto: Path of the Ninja 2 Nintendo DS 24×36 inch Promotional Poster (2008) [9336]

View larger $21.99 $17.98 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





Poster SKU: 191109-79706-1

Weight: 0.11 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Original

Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Fantasy | Game/Video Game | Science Fiction

Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming

Original U.S. Release: September 1, 2008

Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Shonen Jump Naruto: Path of the Ninja 2 Nintendo DS 24×36 inch Promotional Poster (2008). Viz Media.

The item is in very good condition with bends and creases. See photos for details.

Specifications

Size: 24x36 in



Subject: Naruto

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Fantasy | Game/Video Game | Movies, TV & Gaming | Posters - Original | Science Fiction