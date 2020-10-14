H. G. Wells: The Invisible Man Graphic Novel Hardcover Edition (2018)

Hardcover Book SKU: 201014-82296-1

ISBN-10: 1683832027

ISBN-13: 9781683832027

Weight: 1.15 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Books | Graphic Novels | Hardcover Books

Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art

Genres: Adventure | Comic Based | Horror | Suspense

Studio: Insight Editions

Item Release Date: July 10, 2018

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

In the midst of winter, a snowstorm blows into the small, quiet village of Iping—and along with the storm arrives a mysterious stranger. The village inhabitants are quickly disturbed by the sudden appearance of this peculiar scientist who keeps his face hidden and prefers solitude. When they discover that underneath his innumerable bandages is an invisible man, they rise up in fear and drive him out. Little do they know that the invisible man will return to take his revenge and that the peaceful village of Iping will soon find itself haunted by an unseen and hateful spirit.

A short but intense story, The Invisible Man is a cynical, funny, and inventive science fiction classic. Rediscover the original story by H. G. Wells in this stunning graphic novel adaptation!

Specifications

Pages: 112

Size: 8.5 x 0.6 x 11.25 in

Language: English



Authors: Christophe Regnault | Dobbs

Characters: The Invisible Man

Subject: H.G. Wells

Related Items

Categories

Adventure | Comic Based | Graphic Novels | Hardcover Books | Horror | Insight Editions | Suspense | The Museum of Fantastic Art