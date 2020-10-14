Share Page Support Us
H. G. Wells: The Invisible Man Graphic Novel Hardcover Edition (2018)

H. G. Wells: The Invisible Man Graphic Novel Hardcover Edition (2018)
$24.99

$20.97


1 in stock


Hardcover BookSKU: 201014-82296-1
ISBN-10: 1683832027
ISBN-13: 9781683832027
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Books | Graphic Novels | Hardcover Books
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Adventure | Comic Based | Horror | Suspense
Studio: Insight Editions
Item Release Date: July 10, 2018
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

In the midst of winter, a snowstorm blows into the small, quiet village of Iping—and along with the storm arrives a mysterious stranger. The village inhabitants are quickly disturbed by the sudden appearance of this peculiar scientist who keeps his face hidden and prefers solitude. When they discover that underneath his innumerable bandages is an invisible man, they rise up in fear and drive him out. Little do they know that the invisible man will return to take his revenge and that the peaceful village of Iping will soon find itself haunted by an unseen and hateful spirit.

A short but intense story, The Invisible Man is a cynical, funny, and inventive science fiction classic. Rediscover the original story by H. G. Wells in this stunning graphic novel adaptation!

Specifications

  • Pages: 112
  • Size: 8.5 x 0.6 x 11.25 in
  • Language: English


Authors: Christophe Regnault | Dobbs
Characters: The Invisible Man
Subject: H.G. Wells

