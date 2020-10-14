H. G. Wells: The Invisible Man Graphic Novel Hardcover Edition (2018)

$24.99
$20.97
ISBN-10: 1683832027
ISBN-13: 9781683832027
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Books | Graphic Novels | Hardcover Books
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Adventure | Comic Based | Horror | Suspense
Studio: Insight Editions
Item Release Date: July 10, 2018
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
In the midst of winter, a snowstorm blows into the small, quiet village of Iping—and along with the storm arrives a mysterious stranger. The village inhabitants are quickly disturbed by the sudden appearance of this peculiar scientist who keeps his face hidden and prefers solitude. When they discover that underneath his innumerable bandages is an invisible man, they rise up in fear and drive him out. Little do they know that the invisible man will return to take his revenge and that the peaceful village of Iping will soon find itself haunted by an unseen and hateful spirit.
A short but intense story, The Invisible Man is a cynical, funny, and inventive science fiction classic. Rediscover the original story by H. G. Wells in this stunning graphic novel adaptation!
Specifications
- Pages: 112
- Size: 8.5 x 0.6 x 11.25 in
- Language: English
Authors: Christophe Regnault | Dobbs
Characters: The Invisible Man
Subject: H.G. Wells
Related Items
Categories
Adventure | Comic Based | Graphic Novels | Hardcover Books | Horror | Insight Editions | Suspense | The Museum of Fantastic Art