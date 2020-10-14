H. G. Wells: The Island of Dr. Moreau Hardcover Edition (2018)

Hardcover Book SKU: 201014-82300-1

Details

Shipwrecked in the Pacific Ocean, Edward Prendick is rescued only to find himself on the strange island of Dr. Moreau. Hidden away on his remote island, Dr. Moreau has been conducting bizarre experiments for over ten years, genetically modifying animals to give them each a conscience and the ability to speak. These “Beastmen” obey a very precise set of rules called The Law, which forbids them to exhibit any primitive behavior and commands that they worship Dr. Moreau like a god. Trapped on the jungle island, Prendick soon discovers that the animal impulses of these creatures are far from forgotten.

Based on the original story by H. G. Wells, this graphic novel adaptation brings a whole new look to the disturbing and visionary tale of The Island of Doctor Moreau. Rediscover this science fiction classic in comic book form today!

