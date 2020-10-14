Share Page Support Us
The Godfather: The Corleone Family Cookbook Hardcover Edition (2019)

$35.00

$23.97


1 in stock


Hardcover BookSKU: 201014-82291-1
ISBN-10: 1683835425
ISBN-13: 9781683835424
Weight: 2.15 lbs
Condition: New

Item Release Date: May 14, 2019
Rating: R
Details

Become part of the family and make recipes no one can refuse with the official Godfather cookbook!

The Godfather trilogy is widely recognized as one of the greatest movie series of all time. Now, you’ll finally be able to make your very own authentic Italian meals with recipes inspired by the Corleone family, including delicious pastas, sauces, meatballs, breads, and desserts. Immerse yourself in the classic story of the Italian immigrant family determined to keep their long-held traditions intact in the new world. Featuring 75 recipes complete with gorgeous photography for infamous dishes such as “the best in the city” veal Marsala, Clemenza’s Sunday sauce, and of course, “Leave the gun” cannoli.

Celebrating the strong themes of loyalty, family, and tradition, The Godfather: The Corleone Family Cookbook sheds new light on the legendary trilogy. Including images and quotes from the films, this cookbook is an absolute must-have for all fans of The Godfather – especially those with a taste for the finer foods in life.

Special Features

  • Featuring 75 delicious recipes
  • Showcases gorgeous photography for infamous dishes such as "the best in the city" veal Marsala, Clemenza's Sunday sauce, and of course, "Leave the gun" cannoli

Specifications

  • Pages: 208
  • Size: 8 x 1 x 10 in
  • Language: English

Cast: Abe Vigoda | Al Lettieri | Al Pacino | Diane Keaton | James Caan | John Marley | Lenny Montana | Marlon Brando | Richard Conte | Richard S. Castellano | Robert Duvall | Sterling Hayden | Talia Shire
Directors: Francis Ford Coppola
Subject: The Godfather
Authors: Liliana Battle | Stacey Tyzzer

