John Wayne and Constance Towers on the set of John Ford-directed 1959 film The Horse Soldiers Photo [220110-0001]

- Project Name The Horse Soldiers
- Subject Constance Towers | John Ford | John Wayne
- Product Types: Photo Prints | Reprints
- Genres: Adventure | Romance | War
- Studios: United Artists
- Original Release Date: June 26, 1959
- More: John Ford | John Wayne
This beautiful photo has been created from the original negative featuring John Wayne (as Col. John Marlowe) and Constance Towers (as Hannah Hunter) on the set of the 1959 film The Horse Soldiers. Famed director John Ford is seen steering the scene.
Specifications
- Material: Semi-Gloss Photo Paper
- Size: 8.5 x 11 / 13 x 19 in
