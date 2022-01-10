Share Page Support Us
John Wayne and Constance Towers on the set of John Ford-directed 1959 film The Horse Soldiers Photo [220110-0001]

John Wayne and Constance Towers on the set of John Ford-directed 1959 film The Horse Soldiers Photo [220110-0001]
This beautiful photo has been created from the original negative featuring John Wayne (as Col. John Marlowe) and Constance Towers (as Hannah Hunter) on the set of the 1959 film The Horse Soldiers. Famed director John Ford is seen steering the scene.

Specifications

  • Material: Semi-Gloss Photo Paper
  • Size: 8.5 x 11 / 13 x 19 in
