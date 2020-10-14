Share Page Support Us
The Institute by Stephen King (2020)

The Institute by Stephen King (2020)
The Institute by Stephen King (2020)
The Institute by Stephen King (2020)

$19.99

$14.99


2 in stock


Softcover BookSKU: 201014-82288-1
ISBN-10: 1982110589
ISBN-13: 9781982110581
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: New

Item Release Date: September 1, 2020
Details

From #1 New York Times bestselling author Stephen King, the most riveting and unforgettable story of kids confronting evil since It. “This is King at his best” (The St. Louis Post-Dispatch).

In the middle of the night, in a house on a quiet street in suburban Minneapolis, intruders silently murder Luke Ellis’s parents and load him into a black SUV. The operation takes less than two minutes. Luke will wake up at The Institute, in a room that looks just like his own, except there’s no window. And outside his door are other doors, behind which are other kids with special talents—telekinesis and telepathy—who got to this place the same way Luke did: Kalisha, Nick, George, Iris, and ten-year-old Avery Dixon. They are all in Front Half. Others, Luke learns, graduated to Back Half, “like the roach motel,” Kalisha says. “You check in, but you don’t check out.”

In this most sinister of institutions, the director, Mrs. Sigsby, and her staff are ruthlessly dedicated to extracting from these children the force of their extranormal gifts. There are no scruples here. If you go along, you get tokens for the vending machines. If you don’t, punishment is brutal. As each new victim disappears to Back Half, Luke becomes more and more desperate to get out and get help. But no one has ever escaped from the Institute.

Specifications

  • Pages: 576
  • Size: 5.31 x 1.4 x 8.25 in


Authors: Stephen King

