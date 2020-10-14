Share Page Support Us
Rush: Wandering the Face of the Earth – The Official Touring History Hardcover Edition

Rush: Wandering the Face of the Earth – The Official Touring History Hardcover Edition
$50.00

$39.97


1 in stock


Hardcover BookSKU: 201014-82281-1
ISBN-10: 168383450X
ISBN-13: 9781683834502
Weight: 7.15 lbs
Condition: New

Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books
Lines: Throwback Space
Genres: Music Videos | Musical
Studio: Insight Editions
Item Release Date: October 29, 2019
Details

2020 IBPA Awards Winner!

Alex Lifeson, Geddy Lee, and Neil Peart performed together for the first time to an audience of 11,000 people in 1974. Forty years later, their last tour sold over 442,000 tickets. This is the story of everything in between. This is the story of Rush.

Fondly known as the Holy Triumvirate, Rush is one of the top bands to shine through rock-and-roll history. Wandering the Face of the Earth covers Rush’s storied touring career, from their humble beginnings as a Toronto-area bar band playing middle school gymnasiums to their rise as one of the world’s most sought-after live acts, selling out massive arenas around the globe. This book includes every setlist, every opening act, and every noteworthy moment meticulously researched and vetted by the band themselves. Along with spectacular, never-before-seen imagery, this is THE must-have tour compendium for Rush fans.

In Loving Memory, Neil Ellwood Peart 1952-2020.

Specifications

  • Pages: 496
  • Size: 9 x 1.7 x 12 in


Authors: Eric Hansen | Skip Daly
Contributors: Howard Ungerleider | Les Claypool | Stewart Copeland
Subject: Rush

