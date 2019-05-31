Share Page Support Us
N.W.A. Straight Outta Compton

CDSKU: 190531-77996-1
UPC: 049925710229
Part No: CDL57102
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Formats: CD
Genres: Music Videos | Musical
Item Release Date: October 25, 1990
Details

N.W.A. Straight Outta Compton.

The item is in very good condition with wear on plastic case. Disc is in great shape. There is a crack in the case. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1


Artists: N.W.A.

