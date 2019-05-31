View larger $7.99 $4.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





CD SKU: 190531-77996-1

UPC: 049925710229

Part No: CDL57102

Weight: 0.10 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word

Formats: CD

Genres: Music Videos | Musical

Item Release Date: October 25, 1990

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

N.W.A. Straight Outta Compton.

The item is in very good condition with wear on plastic case. Disc is in great shape. There is a crack in the case. See photos for details.

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1



Artists: N.W.A.

Related Items

Categories

CD | Music & Spoken Word | Music Videos | Musical