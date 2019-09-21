Share Page Support Us
Record Review Magazine (June 1978) Frank Zappa, Nugent, Little Feat, Outlaws, Blondie, Rufus, Dr. Buzzard 86030

$14.99

$8.97


1 in stock


magSKU: 190921-78972-1
Weight: 1.14 lbs
Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
Genres: Music Videos | Musical
Details

Record Review Magazine (June 1978) Frank Zappa, Nugent, Little Feat, Outlaws, Blondie, Rufus, Dr. Buzzard.

The item is in good condition with bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.


Publication: Record Review
Subject: Frank Zappa

